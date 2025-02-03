Chelsea are considering a move for young midfielder Dario Essugo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It follows reports from Portuguese publication Record, claiming the 19-year-old is 'very close' to signing for the Blues and is expected to cost in excess of £16.6m. Romano told his followers on X:

"Dário Essugo, one of the options Chelsea are considering for midfield as Sporting expects movements in the final hours. Talks took place as Record reports as Chelsea also have more options on the list including Amougou from St Etienne."

Essugo is currently on the books at Sporting Lisbon but was loaned to Las Palmas during the summer. He has been a regular starter for the Spanish side, making 14 starts in La Liga, and has been utilised in central or defensive midfield roles.

He's picked up five yellow cards and scored one goal, while averaging 2.4 tackles, 1.7 interceptions and 43 passes per match, as per Whoscored.

GIVEMESPORT's senior football correspondent Ben Jacobs informed talkSPORT on Deadline Day morning that Chelsea are in the market for a young midfielder, having been linked with Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly and St. Etienne's Mathis Amougou.

Although O'Reilly is typically deployed in more advanced roles, all three players fit the mould of young midfielders who've already received exposure to top tier football, albeit in different countries.

Chelsea's interest comes after an injury to Romeo Lavia. He could be sidelined until mid-March according to Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who told reporters that he hopes to have the former Southampton midfielder back for the final ten games of the season.