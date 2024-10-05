Enzo Maresca's bloated Chelsea squad looks set to be at least one player short come the end of January, as Ben Chilwell is almost certain to be moved on by the club in the next transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Over the summer, Chelsea made 11 first-team signings and spent over £160 million on incoming players. Included in that wave of new players were two young left-backs, Renato Veiga and Caleb Wiley. The addition of those two full-backs, twinned with the resurgent form of Marc Cucurella, has seemingly spelled the end of Chilwell's career at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman has suffered a string of injuries over the last couple of years that have stunted his progress with the Blues. Chilwell was heavily suggested as a player who would depart Chelsea in the summer, and while that didn't come to fruition, the 27-year-old is increasingly likely to move on in new year.

Chelsea Want Ben Chilwell to Leave

Player is training, but has no future at club

Chilwell has played just 45 minutes in one Carabao Cup appearance against Barrow so far this season. He has not even been included in Maresca's matchday squads for the six Premier League games or in the Europa Conference League, but was registered in the 25-man squad for the domestic season, and is currently under contract until 2027 on a deal worth around £200,000-per-week.

The latest update on Chilwell's situation comes from Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing, where he suggests the defender is still working hard in training, but is now surplus to requirements at the club.

"It’s too early to comment on where Ben Chilwell will end up next. This is going to be a topic for December because now it’s still quiet. "Chilwell is training at the best level possible to help Chelsea and to be as professional as usual. There are no contacts ongoing with any club yet, but the plan is for Chelsea to sell/offload Chilwell in January, that’s true."

Chilwell Falls Down Pecking Order

Chelsea have better options now

It is really no surprise Chilwell is being lined up for a move away from Chelsea. Given his injury issues and the fact he is earning a massive £200,000 per week, the club are not exactly getting their money's worth at the moment.

Chilwell has previously been linked with Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town, while clubs in Turkey are also keen on signing the former England international, too.

Ben Chilwell 2023/24 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 21 Minutes played 1,172 Pass completion % 75.4 Tackle success % 62.5 Progressive carries 22 Shot creating actions 22

Marc Cucurella is clearly the first-choice left-back at Chelsea now, while Levi Colwill can also fill in as a full-back if needed, plus the two new signings Maresca has at his disposal. Sadly, Chilwell's injury problems have held him back severely, and he's gone from being one of the first names on the team sheet and a leader on the field, to being on the fringes of the Chelsea squad.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 04/10/2024