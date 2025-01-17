Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs interested in Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column.

The Blues appear well stacked up front under Enzo Maresca this season, with Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu competing for minutes, but remain attentive to Delap’s situation at Portman Road.

According to Romano, the Blues have been considering Delap among other options in recent months amid the 21-year-old’s impressive rise in the Championship under Kieran McKenna.

Delap, who is playing his first full season in the top flight, has been Ipswich’s top scorer this term, netting eight goals and registering two assists in 20 appearances.

Chelsea Considering Liam Delap

With Christopher Nkunku’s future uncertain

Chelsea may have room for another new striker at Stamford Bridge in the coming days of January, with Nkunku now attracting interest from Bayern Munich and understood to be keen on joining the Bavarians this month.

The Frenchman has reportedly been disappointed with his game time under Maresca and would be open to a departure, with personal terms not expected to be an issue.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea would pursue a new forward if Nkunku departs this month, with Delap now firmly among the options being considered, alongside RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Ipswich would be in a strong negotiating position if any of the interested Premier League clubs came calling for Delap soon, considering the 'exceptional' 21-year-old joined the Tractor Boys only last summer and penned a five-year deal.

Chelsea have registered their first piece of transfer activity in January by recalling defender Trevoh Chalobah from Crystal Palace this week, after losing centre-backs Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile to long-term injuries.

Liam Delap's Ipswich Town Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 8 Assists 2 Expected goals 6.2 Expected assisted goals 1.6 Minutes played 1,524

