Chelsea are considering a late deadline day move for Saint-Etienne midfielder Mathis Amougou, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Blues are reportedly assessing the 19-year-old starlet alongside other options, including Manchester City youngster Nico O’Reilly, whose arrival remains ‘not easy’ in the final hours of the transfer window.

According to Romano, Amougou is also a target for Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg, but the Blues are considering bringing him in immediately.

The French midfielder has been a regular for Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 this season, making 17 top-flight appearances, including nine starts.

Chelsea Eyeing Mathis Amougou Move

Among other transfer options

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that Chelsea are anticipating a busy end to the January transfer window, with several promising midfielders on their radar.

“Chelsea are also assessing other options. Among them, keep an eye on [Mathis] Amougou, a midfielder from Saint-Etienne, French, talented player who is on the list for Strasbourg, but now Chelsea also are considering bringing him to the club immediately. “So let's see what Chelsea will decide to do. These are two names [O’Reilly and Amagou] on the list, not the only ones. It’s going to be interesting to see what Chelsea decide to do in the final hours of the transfer market.”

Chelsea are also expected to be active in terms of outgoings on Monday, with Tottenham now ‘pushing’ to sign centre-back Axel Disasi before the deadline.

While the Blues are reportedly open to letting Disasi leave, the Frenchman is currently not keen on a move to North London, according to Romano.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s late pursuit of Christopher Nkunku looks unlikely – the versatile forward is not looking to leave on loan before the deadline.

