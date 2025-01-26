Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Bournemouth star, Dean Huijsen, to bolster their defense in 2025, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Spaniard signed for the Cherries in the summer of 2024, and has immediately made a positive impact this season. Currently 7th in the Premier League table, Bournemouth have kept eight clean sheets and are yet to lose a single game since Huijsen's introduction into the first team at the start of December.

His tenure at the Vitality stadium may not prolong any further, as the Blues have earmarked the 19-year-old, described as "phenomenal", as a target, though they could face competition overseas, namely from Bayern Munich. In any case, Huijsen will have a release clause valid from this summer.

Chelsea Eyeing Move for Bournemouth Ace Huijsen

Bayern Munich are also interested in the defender

In a report to X (formerly Twitter), Romano confirmed that Huijsen is expected to have a release clause in his contract, valid from this summer, which could pave the way for an exit from the south coast outfit. Bought for a total package of around £15 million from Juventus last year, the Cherries are expected to charge much more for a sale in an attempt to coup a tidy profit on the young talent.

Dean Huijsen's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 17 Goals 2 Pass Completion (%) 84.4 Tackles Won per 90 1.33 Interceptions per 90 2.11 Clearances per 90 5.86 Aerials Won (%) 57.6

Meanwhile, Chelsea could be at risk of losing multiple members of the defensive department, with manager, Enzo Maresca, recently admitting that both Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi could depart before the January transfer window deadline. A new centre-back could be on the cards for the Italian, and Huijsen's acquisition would suit the youth project underway at Stamford Bridge.

Bayern Munich also remain interested, however, with the Bavarian outfit keen to replace Matthijs de Ligt, who left for Manchester United last summer. Aston Villa were eager to sign the ex-Juventus man last summer, and they could be plotting to reignite their interest this year as well.

