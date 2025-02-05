Manchester United fans may have been dismayed at their January transfer window after seeing two attackers depart in Marcus Rashford and Antony - but there could still be some joy in their attacking ranks in the second half of the campaign, with Fabrizio Romano writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that youngster Chido Obi-Martin could form part of their attack.

Rashford left United on Sunday evening for a loan move to Aston Villa, having fallen out of favour under Ruben Amorim in the first few weeks of his tenure; whilst Antony's underwhelming spell at Old Trafford has been saved by a temporary switch to La Liga side Real Betis. Although it's done the duo favours in terms of game time, they have left gaps in the squad - and that could see summer signing Obi-Martin come into the fold to earn some huge first-team opportunities.

Romano: 'No Surprise' if Obi-Martin Plays First Team This Season

The summer signing could be introduced quicker than first-thought

Obi-Martin joined from Arsenal after reports in the summer linked him with a move to the north-west, and having joined in early October, the young Dane has hit the ground running with nine goals in seven starts for United's youth teams.

At just 17 years of age, the former Gunners man was considered a real coup at youth level, especially having scored 32 goals in just 21 games for their under-18 setup - and his high potential is well known throughout the youth ranks.

However, whilst Romano acknowledged that the club see him as part of their future plans, he claimed that he wouldn't be 'surprised' if he gets the chance to join the first-team until the end of the season, such is the clamour around his potential ability.

Writing in his transfer newsletter for GIVEMESPORT, Romano said:

"Man United always saw Chido as part of a future first squad plan, so I'd not be surprised if he gets the chance from now to the end of the season to join the first team. But nothing is confirmed at this stage."

Obi-Martin's undeniable potential has been noted throughout his career. Only joining Arsenal in 2022 from Danish side KB as a 14-year-old, he nabbed 32 goals and three assists in just 18 starts - and that was enough to tempt United to convince him to the club.

Previous reports have stated that Amorim has included Obi-Martin in his training on days after the first-team have played, so he's already got that experience with the club's stars, and that may be massively advantageous from now until the end of the season.

Obi-Martin Shows Similarities to Marcus Rashford

It could be his turn to burst onto the scene at Old Trafford

Primed as a striker, Obi-Martin has similarities to Rashford in terms of his physique, build and talents - and so the young Danish star could garner first-team minutes in his position going forward, with only Alejandro Garnacho able to play off the left-hand side as things stand.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chido Obi-Martin featured in two games for England's under-16 teams, but has since gone back to Denmark's ranks.

Rashford burst onto the scene at United due to injuries and a lack of availability nine years ago, and Obi-Martin could undergo a similar fate if he is to find his way into the first-team as Romano believes he could do with around one-third of the season to go in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-02-25.

