Arsenal have completed a deal for Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto but won't be signing Joan Garcia from Espanyol, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are re-jigging their goalkeeper department on Deadline Day and appear to have sealed a deal for the Brazilian shot-stopper. However, Espanyol have now told Arsenal that they can't accept a €20m offer for Garcia - forcing the Premier League side to end their pursuit of the young goalkeeper.

Arsenal Complete Neto swoop

But Joan Garcia deal is off

With Aaron Ramsdale completing a move to Southampton and youngster Karl Hein going out on loan earlier in the transfer window, Arsenal have been tipped to make multiple goalkeeper signings on Deadline Day.

Their interest in Neto has been well documented, with reports of an agreed loan deal first emerging on Thursday evening. Promising youngster Joao Garcia has also been mentioned as a potential goalkeeping addition, but Romano has now reported that a deal for the Espanyol shot-stopper is off - seemingly because of his price-tag.

While Arsenal have offered a €20m fixed fee plus add-ons, Espanyol are standing firm over his €30m release clause. Romano told his followers on X...

"Neto to Arsenal, here we go! Deal completed for Brazilian goalkeeper. Espanyol have just confirmed to Arsenal that their final bid for Joan García (€20m fixed fee plus add-ons) can’t be accepted, clause or nothing. #AFC leave García race and sign Neto on loan deal."

Arsenal Could Sign Another Goalkeeper

Bentley and Tickle have been linked

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT on Deadline Day that Arsenal could well sign two goalkeepers before the transfer cutoff at 11pm - Neto and a replacement for the aforementioned Hein.

"I'm told not to rule out Arsenal signing another goalkeeper in the remaining hours. Because remember Karl Hein, one of Arsenal's other goalkeepers, he actually went out on loan to Real Valladolid earlier on in this transfer window. So it could be the case that Arsenal want to replace both Ramsdale and Karl Hein. Neto looks like it's going to happen, and then one other goalkeeper."

Two goalkeepers seemingly fitting the third-choice mould have been linked with the Gunners recently in Wolverhampton Wanderers' Dan Bentley and Wigan prodigy Sam Tickle. Whether there's enough time left to get either deal over the line remains to be seen, but Arteta is likely to want three senior goalkeepers at his disposal for the season.