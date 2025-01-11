Crystal Palace are on the brink of signing Millwall winger Romain Esse, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Esse, 19, has shined in the EFL Championship this season with four goals and one assist in 23 games. He's one of English football's most exciting prospects and comes with a ton of versatility. The England U20 international can play on both wings and in attacking midfield.

Palace entered the January transfer window with their sights firmly set on Esse. Scouts were sent to watch him in action, and he evidently received glowing reports. Oliver Glasner's attack has been topsy-turvy this season and could do with freshening up.

London News Online reports that Palace faced competition from Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth. It's a coup for the South London outfit as they look to have beaten their Premier League rivals to his signature.

Romano: Palace Set To Seal Esse Signing

The English youngster is Selhurst Park-bound

Romano has revealed that Esse is set to join Palace after the clubs verbally agreed on a deal for the young attacker. The fee has yet to be disclosed, but Glasner has a new winger heading to Selhurst Park:

Romain Esse, set to join Crystal Palace as verbal agreement has been reached. Story from last week confirmed, deal in place with Milwall and player side — Palace are on it to seal the final details and sign Esse. Almost done.

Esse has been dubbed 'the next Michael Olise' and is a young winger who has all the tools to be the Frenchman's heir at Palace. Olise was a massive hit with the Eagles but departed last summer to Bayern Munich in a £50 million deal.

Palace moved for Ismaila Sarr to help replace Olise, and the Senegalese winger has fared well. However, the arrival of left-footed Esse, while a long-term acquisition, is a player who can help fire Glasner's side up the Premier League table.

Romain Esse EFL Championship Stats 2024-25 Appearances 24 Goals 4 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 6 Key Passes 1.1 Accurate Crosses 0.8 (26%) Successful Dribbles 2.1 (50%) Ground Duels Won 7.5 (52%)

Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon that the plan is for Esse to immediately become a first-team player instead of being phased into the senior setup. There were suggestions he could spend the second half of the season on loan at Millwall, but the South Londoners wanted him from the get-go.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 11/01/2025.

