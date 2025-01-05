Crystal Palace could be set to make an addition from Ligue 1 in the January transfer window as recruitment across the top-flight hots up - with Fabrizio Romano claiming that the Eagles have made an approach to sign RC Lens midfielder Andy Diouf.

The south London outfit have seen prodigy Adam Wharton injured since the end of October with a groin injury, missing 11 Premier League games in the process - and given that there is no return date in clear sight for the young England international, it has seen Oliver Glasner's side look to add to their ranks.

The aforementioned injury woes, according to Romano, has seen them move for Diouf, with the English club approaching Lens for his services. However, Lens have rejected the approach as they don't wish to sell their 'incredible' star in the January window, and they show no intention to proceed with any deal.

Palace boast Wharton, Jefferson Lerma, Will Hughes, Matheus Franca and Daichi Kamada as their central midfield options - though Franca has yet to feature this season, Wharton is out injured and Kamada has made a less-than-ideal start to life in the Premier League with zero goals or assists to his name this season.

21-year-old Diouf could offer them a reprieve in that regard. With four caps for France's under-21 team, the steely central midfielder has featured in all of Lens' top-flight games this season from central midfield with one goal and one assist to show for it - and with Lens currently sitting seventh at the time of writing, he's clearly had a positive effect on their season as they look to qualify for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

Although Romano states that a deal may not be done in January, Palace could offer big money if they are intent on landing their man in the coming weeks in a bid to massively solidify their Premier League status.

The Eagles have lost just one of their last nine games in the top-flight, against title challengers Arsenal - but going unbeaten against Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Manchester City and Chelsea is a good marker for Oliver Glasner, and Diouf would only add to the qualities needed to shine once again.