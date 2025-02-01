Crystal Palace are edging closer to a high-profile Premier League signing, according to Fabrizio Romano - with the Eagles 'close' to an agreement with Chelsea over a loan move for left-back Ben Chilwell.

The Eagles have had a mini-revival in recent weeks, winning three of their past five Premier League fixtures to go 13th in the Premier League table - though more is needed if they are to finish in the top-half of the table. That could come in the form of recruitment - and it has seen Chilwell linked with a move to Selhurst Park by Romano.

The report from Romano states that Palace are close to getting an agreement done with Chelsea for Chilwell's loan move, which would be until the end of the season. Chilwell, who cost Chelsea £50million, has only featured once for the Blues this season under Enzo Maresca, and game time could be critical for him in what has been a tough season. The decision is now up to the former Leicester City star if he wants to make the trip across the capital to south London.

Having been told by Maresca that he wouldn't be in his plans for the campaign after just the first game of the season, Chilwell's future at Chelsea has always looked bleak - and with no games in recent months, he will be looking for first-team opportunities.

Tyrick Mitchell has been Palace's main left-back throughout the campaign, but with little backup and competition for his services, Chilwell can offer that in abundance. The experience that the England international has vast amounts of experience, having won the Champions League with the Blues under Thomas Tuchel back in 2021, and although it seems that Mitchell will continue in his current capacity, there is little to suggest that Chilwell will be afforded a lack of game time.

169 appearances in the Premier League have yielded 12 goals and 18 assists, alongside 21 England caps - and although his last Premier League start came at the start of March last year, Chilwell can offer Glasner protection and assurance in the dressing room as they continue their climb up the top-flight table.