Crystal Palace have approached Millwall winger Romain Esse regarding a potential move in the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Eagles are reportedly admirers of the 19-year-old attacker, who has been in impressive form this season in the Championship, and have taken initial steps toward bringing him to Selhurst Park.

According to Romano, Esse is high on Palace’s list of priority targets, though securing his transfer in January may prove difficult, despite the Premier League club’s growing interest.

Esse has delivered promising performances for Millwall this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 25 appearances across all competitions, cementing his place as a regular starter under ex-manager Neil Harris.

The ‘quality’ 19-year-old, who has been compared to Michael Olise, reportedly has a release clause exceeding £12m and has also drawn interest from Bundesliga clubs, having earned a reputation as 'one of the best wingers' in the Championship this term.

Crystal Palace have a strong track record of developing rising stars from the Championship into Premier League regulars, with Olise, Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton being notable examples.

Olise departed Selhurst Park for Bayern Munich in a high-profile move last summer, while Eze and Wharton were also heavily linked with departures, as well as Marc Guehi, who is now reportedly being eyed by Chelsea.

Palace have yet to make any January signings but are believed to be targeting a new winger, with Liverpool’s Ben Doak also on their radar.

According to Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett, the Eagles are preparing an improved bid for the 19-year-old after their initial offer was rejected and are reportedly considering a bid exceeding £20m.

Palace currently sit 15th in the Premier League table after 20 games, with two wins in their last five matches under Oliver Glasner.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-01-25.