Crystal Palace have opened talks with manager Oliver Glasner over extending his Selhurst Park contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Eagles are reportedly in ongoing discussions with the £87,000-a-week tactician about a new deal, as well as future plans and the summer transfer budget.

Palace sit 11th in the Premier League with 10 games remaining and have enjoyed a strong run of form, winning four of their last five top-flight matches.

They are also through to the FA Cup quarter-finals after beating south London rivals Millwall 3-1 earlier this month.

Glasner, whose contract expires at the end of the season, took charge of Palace in February last year, replacing Roy Hodgson with the club sitting 15th in the Premier League.

The Austrian manager guided the Eagles to a 10th-place finish last season, their highest league position since returning to the top flight in 2013/14.

Reports last week linked Glasner with a return to Germany, where he previously spent four years managing Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 50-year-old has reportedly emerged as an option for Bundesliga strugglers RB Leipzig, who are expected to part ways with manager Marco Rose at the end of the season.

Glasner was also said to have been considered by Bayern Munich last year before they appointed Vincent Kompany, but Palace rebuffed their approach with an £86m compensation demand.

Bayern had offered around £15.5m, but after Palace’s strong finish to the 2023/24 campaign, chairman Steve Parish was reluctant to let Glasner leave.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-03-25.