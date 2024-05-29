Highlights Casemiro is likely to leave Manchester United due to poor form.

Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in signing him.

Manchester United must find a defensive midfielder replacement if they are to offset his outgoing.

Casemiro's below-par performances in the Premier League for Manchester United have seen him criticised by pundits and fans alike over the past few months, with his decline being symbolic with the Red Devils' poor season on the pitch as they recorded their worst-ever league finish in the Premier League era.

Having filled in at centre-back due to United's injury crisis over the past few weeks, Casemiro has looked closer and closer to the exit door every time he's pulled on a red shirt - and that has seen Saudi Pro League clubs linked with him over the past few weeks as they aim to add world-renowned stars to their ranks. Fabrizio Romano has backed those claims - and whilst the transfer guru claims that his transfer fee hasn't been set just yet, he believes that the Red Devils are open to selling the former Real Madrid star in the summer.

Casemiro: Transfer News Latest

The Brazilian appears set to end his year of Old Trafford misery

A report by GOAL on Tuesday stated that Casemiro is expected to leave United, with three Saudi Pro League clubs interested in securing his services.

Casemiro's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 9th Assists 2 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =12th Tackles Per Game 3.3 1st Interceptions Per Game 0.7 8th Clearances Per Game 2.6 6th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 29/05/2024

The Brazilian is set to hold a meeting soon to 'define' his future in Manchester, and that will see him on the radar of clubs from the Middle East; with Al-Nassr, Al-Alhi and Al-Qasidiya all thought to be interested in taking the midfielder to the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr are looking at Casemiro with less of an interest due to his poor season at Old Trafford, though the other duo have shown a more solid interest, with the financial power on show being enough to tower his current wage in the north west of England.

Romano has issued an update on the situation, stating that United are open to selling the man they bought from Real Madrid for £70million two seasons ago - with a price tag set to be sorted sooner rather than later. He said, via his Daily Briefing:

"My information remains that Manchester United are open to selling Casemiro in the summer. This remains clear, and although there have been reports of United wanting around €35m for the midfielder, I’m told the price tag will be decided soon. "In any case, Casemiro could leave United in the summer transfer window, as there is interest from Saudi, though no formal proposals yet."

United Need a Casemiro Replacement

A sale is all well and good but a replacement is imperative

United will need a defensive-minded midfielder if they are to get rid of Casemiro. He may not have been at his best throughout the season, but he still offers a wealth of experience and know-how for other players to thrive from even when he's not on top form.

It's more the lack of stars that could replace him in Ten Hag's ranks that will concern United fans. Kobbie Mainoo looks to be best suited at being an eight with his movement, composure and dribbling being best suited to a role further up the pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

Scott McTominay has crafted his own role by becoming a second striker with a knack of goal. Mason Mount falls into the Mainoo bracket, and Sofyan Amrabat likely won't be a Red Devils player next season with his loan option set to be ignored.

As a result, there is a clear need for United to bring in multiple midfield reinforcements, though none hold a greater need than one who can sit in front of the defence.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.