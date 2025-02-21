Tottenham Hotspur have added plenty of attacking stars to their ranks in the past few months under Ange Postecoglou. But they may not be done there, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively written in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter - with the Italian journalist revealing that Dusan Vlahovic could be one to watch in the coming summer transfer window as he's failed to agree a new deal with Juventus.

Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke, Timo Werner and Mathys Tel all joined the club in this season's transfer windows, meaning that competition for places is rife in north London - but the Aussie, wanting his attacking brand of football to flourish, is always looking to add to his options in the final third.

Romano: Tottenham Move for Vlahovic 'One to Watch' in Summer

The Lilywhites could look for competition for Dominic Solanke

For all the wing talent that they have in the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min and Richarlison, there aren't any like-for-like replacements for Solanke with the Englishman being injured at present - and that could see them opt for a move for the Juventus star, with clubs likely to circle for his signature.

Dusan Vlahovic's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =9th Goals 8 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.5 15th Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.5 3rd Match rating 6.74 13th

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano stated that various options were open in terms of Vlahovic's future - and having been asked about Tottenham's chances of landing the Serbian, he stated that there was every chance he makes the move to north London.

"All open for Vlahovic. Many options, nothing decided so far but I also expect Dusan to be one to watch in the summer for sure as there’s nothing agreed with new deal at Juventus."

Vlahovic burst onto the scene at Fiorentina upon moving to the club in 2018, scoring six Serie A goals in his first full campaign for La Viola at the age of just 19 - before recording a combined 38 goals across the next two Italian top-flight seasons in just 58 matches, which led to him being called a 'monster' by Partizan Belgrade assistant Zarko Lazetic.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dusan Vlahovic has 13 goals in 32 caps for Serbia.

That saw him move to Juventus, and he's been in decent form ever since, with 41 strikes in 94 matches for the Turin giants. But with a high wage, Thiago Motta could move him on to bring someone else into the mix and free up their finances, which would allow Tottenham to make a move for the 25-year-old.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-02-25.

