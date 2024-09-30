West Ham United are continuing to back Julen Lopetegui despite a disappointing start to the Premier League season and are not in talks to bring back David Moyes, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

Despite recent claims suggesting that the Scottish tactician could make a shock return to the London Stadium months after departing, Romano dismissed the rumours regarding Moyes’ comeback.

The Italian transfer specialist revealed that the Hammers continue to support Lopetegui, even after overseeing another disappointing Premier League result this weekend, a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Tomas Soucek’s second-half effort salvaged a point for Lopetegui’s side, who are yet to win a game since the international break and currently sit 14th in the Premier League after six rounds of matches.

The Spaniard made slight changes to his starting XI on Saturday, giving Jean-Clair Todibo his first Premier League start and including Michail Antonio in a front three alongside Jarrod Bowen and Mohamed Kudus.

West Ham face Premier League returnees Ipswich Town next, in their final game before the October international break.

West Ham Still Backing Lopetegui

Despite recent Premier League struggles

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, stated that he has received no information about West Ham exploring David Moyes’ potential return, as they continue to support Lopetegui while awaiting better results:

“Despite West Ham’s struggles and talk of a possible return for David Moyes as manager, I have zero information on this – zero confirmation, nothing at all. “West Ham as a club keep supporting Julen Lopetegui and waiting for better results after many player changes in the summer. I have no info on Moyes returning or any idea, discussion or contact so far.”

Moyes departed the London Stadium by mutual consent at the end of last season, after four-and-a-half years in charge, during which he secured two top-seven Premier League finishes and a victory in the 2023 Europa Conference League final – the club's first major trophy in 43 years.

The former Everton tactician came under increasing pressure after a poor run of results last season, with a 5-0 defeat at Chelsea appearing to be the final straw in May, after which the club announced the end of his tenure.

West Ham were fourth-bottom in Premier League goals conceded last season, but it appears that a summer spending spree of close to £140m has so far offered little improvement, as Lopetegui’s new-look side has conceded 10 goals in their first six games, with only Wolves, Everton, and Leicester shipping in more.

David Moyes West Ham Record (2020-2024) Games 230 Wins 103 Draws 43 Losses 84 Goals scored / conceded 365 / 320 Points per game 1.53

Paqueta Slammed for Body Language

In 1-1 draw with Brentford

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has faced criticism for his body language during the 1-1 draw against Brentford, as he appeared visibly frustrated when Crysencio Summerville replaced him in the 76th minute.

The Standard journalist Dom Smith awarded the Brazilian a five out of ten for his performance, criticising his reaction to Lopetegui’s late substitution:

“[Paqueta] struggled to make an impact and was seen shaking his head as he came off.”

Paqueta lost possession 16 times on Saturday and won just two of his seven contested ground duels.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-09-24.