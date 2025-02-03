Christopher Nkunku is not interested in leaving Chelsea on loan before the transfer deadline closes despite interest from Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge all month after failing to break into Enzo Maresca's preferred starting lineup this season, despite leading the club's goalscoring charts in all competitions with his contributions in Europe and the cup competitions.

So far no deal has materialised and with the window set to close on Monday night, Romano has now revealed that the player isn't interested in a temporary switch away from the club and that's why Man United's interest hasn't progressed.

Man Utd Still Like Nkunku

Player doesn't want to leave on loan

While speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Romano shared the latest on Nkunku's situation.

"I'm still receiving many questions on the future of Chelsea player Christopher Nkunku, linked with Manchester United. "My information is that at the moment, there are no concrete movements for Nkunku. And my information as of today is that Nkunku doesn't want to leave on loan. So if some club arrives [on] deadline day, they pay big money, I don't know, 60, 65, 70 million pounds, and sign the player on a permanent transfer. Never say never. "But loan deal is not expected to be attractive for the player. So the links between Nkunku and Man United on loan are something that at the moment I can't confirm. We will see tomorrow what happens."

Man Utd are looking to bolster their forward options before the deadline after allowing both Antony and Marcus Rashford to leave the club on loan for Real Betis and Aston Villa respectively.

A move for Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel has hit the rocks as things stand, while the club have also showed an interest in Villa star Leon Bailey.

