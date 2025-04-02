Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter that Manchester United have Victor Osimhen on their shortlist of strikers ahead of a summer move - though there's no immediate update on his potential future at the club, with the Nigerian striker potentially having to wait until the end of the season to find out if he's Old Trafford-bound.

United's lack of goals have been no secret this season. 30 games in the Premier League have seen them fail to score in 11 of those, and the Red Devils are set to record their worst-ever Premier League finish - having broken their own record last season with what seemed like a paltry eighth-place in the final league table under Erik ten Hag.

Romano: Man Utd and Osimhen 'Not in Concrete Talks' Yet Amid Reports

The Nigerian striker is set to see out the campaign at Galatasaray before moving

There is now a huge impetus on Ruben Amorim to fix their fortunes in the summer months, and amid reports that the Red Devils could list up to 10 players for sale in the summer to fund a summer rebuild, it's left fans wondering who they could bring in to amend their poor form.

Victor Osimhen's Super Lig statistics - Galatasaray squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =9th Goals 20 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.1 8th Shots Per Game 4.5 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3 3rd Match rating 7.65 1st

Osimhen is a name that has been linked with United for some time, but those reports have increased since he was ostracised by Napoli over the summer transfer window, which saw him move to Galatasaray on loan in the process.

And after continuing his fine form in Turkey - which has led to him being called 'world-class' by Jose Mourinho - Romano has revealed that Osimhen is one of the names on United's shortlist, but there have been no 'concrete talks' for the time being, with United still unsure as to how big their budget will be for a summer move. Romano wrote in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter:

"He’s one of the names but again, zero concrete now in terms of contacts or talks. "It’s still early for Man United to know how much they can spend on the striker, and Osimhen would be quite expensive also in terms of salary."

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have only scored six Premier League goals between them, which is nowhere near good enough as a combined tally for United's two senior strikers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen has 26 goals in just 41 games for Nigeria.

It's clear that Amorim will be in the market for a replacement and with Osimhen in fine form in Istanbul, having scored 26 goals in just 30 games, he could be the ideal target for the Portuguese tactician to land.

