Fabrizio Romano has dropped a huge update on Manchester United's move to appoint Sporting coach Ruben Amorim as Erik Ten Hag's replacement.

The Red Devils sacked the Dutch coach after two-and-a-half years in charge at Old Trafford on Monday morning, following another defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League which condemned them to their worst start in the division for the second season in a row.

United are also winless in Europe in over a year, and that was enough to convince INEOS that changes needed to be made just months after they stuck by the former Ajax man and handed him a contract extension.

But Romano has now revealed that the Reds are closing in on the appointment of the 39-year-old tactician having informed Sporting they will pay his £8.3m release clause, with the hope being that he can be in charge of the club's next league fixture against Chelsea on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Releasing an official confirmation, Sporting confirmed that they have been approached by the Reds about appointing Amorim and they have made it clear they will pay the release clause to take him, leaving the Portuguese champions helpless in preventing him from moving on.

"Manchester United has expressed an interest in hiring coach Ruben Amorim, with the Board of Directors Sporting SAD referring to the terms and conditions set out in the employment contract in force between the Company and the coach, specifically the respective termination clause and the amount of Euro 10,000,000.00, Manchester United has expressed an interest in paying Sporting SAD the amount of the aforementioned clause."

United will take on Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, with Ruud van Nistelrooy leading the team as the interim manager, with Amorim now likely to be in charge of the next Premier League game on Sunday against Chelsea.