News of Trent Alexander-Arnold's impending move to Real Madrid from Liverpool will primarily point reports towards the incoming of a new right-back to replace the England international - but Fabrizio Romano has written in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter that the Reds are 'very happy' with Conor Bradley as the man to replace his fellow academy graduate in the Anfield ranks.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the campaign, and links to the La Liga champions have long been in the pipeline - but in the last week, those rumours have ramped up massively, with reports on Tuesday suggesting that the homegrown star is 'close' to accepting a move to Real to link up with Carlo Ancelotti in the Spanish capital.

Romano: Liverpool 'Very Happy' with Bradley as Trent Replacement

The Reds starlet has been in fine form since he made his Premier League debut

With Liverpool only having nine games left in the Premier League season, having been dumped out of every other cup competition, it means that they could look to start securing a right-back replacement for Alexander-Arnold now - with the 26-year-old representing a huge loss on Arne Slot's right-flank.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =4th Assists 6 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.8 2nd Shots Per Game 1.4 6th Tackles Per Game 2.4 2nd Match rating 7.15 3rd

However, Romano has revealed that it may be just too early to name potential replacements just yet, and instead the Reds are 'very happy' with Bradley - with the journalist stating that they trust him for the future, after his rise into the first-team over the past 18 months.

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter, Romano said of the Northern Irish youngster:

"Too early for this, but for sure, internally they are very happy with Conor Bradley and his impact so far. Liverpool really trust him for the future."

Bradley has already made 23 caps for Northern Ireland's first-team, along with 50 appearances for Liverpool's senior squad - though if Alexander-Arnold does depart in the summer months, he's set to ramp up those appearances unless a new man is brought in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold has 33 caps for England, scoring four goals.

Although Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best creative right-back in the world, Bradley can hold his own, and he has shown time and time again that he is defensively astute - as seen when he produced a viral tackle on Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe earlier in the campaign in a 2-0 win in the Champions League.

