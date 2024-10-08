Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United have no chance of replacing Erik ten Hag with Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi in the middle of the season, as the Italian tactician remains focused on his job in Serie A.

Despite recent reports claiming the Red Devils have earmarked Inzaghi as one of the candidates to take over at Old Trafford, Romano dismissed the stories, branding them ‘completely impossible.’

Inzaghi’s impressive work at San Siro has fuelled speculation about him taking over one of the hottest seats in football, but it appears the Italian coach is set to see out his fourth season with Inter.

Even if the Man United hierarchy had Inzaghi on their shortlist, they will now be forced to look elsewhere for a new manager to replace Ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout.

The Dutch tactician’s position at the club remains uncertain going into the October international break, as Man United sit 14th in the Premier League after seven rounds of games, having amassed eight points so far.

The Red Devils are already seven points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots – they have never failed to qualify for the competition in two consecutive seasons in the club’s history.

Inzaghi’s Old Trafford Move Ruled Out

‘Forget about that’

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that Inzaghi has no chance of taking over at Man United at the moment, as he remains focused on his fourth season at Inter Milan:

“We had reports on Simone Inzaghi but, guys, Inzaghi never had any concrete conversations with Man United, and there is never going to be any chance of Inzaghi leaving Inter during the season to sign for any other club, even for a top club like Manchester United. “Inzagi is not leaving Inter during the season, forget about that. “So all the stories about Inzaghi going to Man United now are completely out of context and completely impossible. Then, in the future, we will see. “But as of today, no contacts for Inzaghi to Man United now and full focus for Inzaghi on Inter.”

Inzaghi, described as 'phenomenal', has enjoyed impressive success at San Siro in his first three seasons, lifting the Serie A title last season and reaching the Champions League final in 2023.

A switch to a struggling Man United may look all the less appealing for the manager, who has established Inter as the leading Serie A club for the past 12 months and is now looking to retain the Scudetto this season.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan Record (2021-2024) Games 167 Wins 109 Draws 31 Losses 27 Goals scored / conceded 333 / 143 Points per game 2.14

Man United and Tuchel Latest

Talks have yet to commence over the German’s appointment

Manchester United are not in talks with any candidates to replace Erik ten Hag at the moment, including former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are reportedly still holding internal conversations over the Dutchman’s future at the club after a disappointing start to the Premier League season.

United’s return of eight points from seven matches marks their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 35 years, while their five goals scored is the second-worst result in the league, behind only 19th-placed Southampton.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-10-24.