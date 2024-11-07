Liverpool could soon secure Luis Diaz to a new contract after they finalise a fresh deal for Ibrahima Konate, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Colombian forward has been one of Liverpool’s standout players under Arne Slot this season, recently scoring a remarkable second-half hat-trick in the 4-0 Champions League victory over Bayer Leverkusen, and now the Reds seem ready to reward him with a new deal at Anfield.

According to Romano, Diaz’s new agreement is not necessarily a priority for the Reds, who have recently extended Jarell Quansah’s contract and are now focused on securing Konate’s future as well.

The Reds also have yet to resolve the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, as their contracts expire in less than 12 months.

However, a new deal for Diaz is also on the horizon, with Romano noting he would not be surprised to see the Colombian commit to fresh terms at Anfield soon.

“Let me tell you today that I would not be surprised to see Liverpool, after Ibrahima Konate, who is going to be the next one to extend his contract, negotiating a new deal, also with Luis Diaz. “Liverpool want to try to make a new deal happen with Lucho. So let's see what's going to happen there. “Let's wait, because now obviously Liverpool have some priorities, Salah, Van Dijk, and obviously Trent Alexander-Arnold, and then we know they want to extend the content of Konate. “It will happen, it is a matter of time, but Lucho could be one of the next ones to see what's going to happen in terms of talks.”

Diaz, whose current deal runs until the summer of 2026, is currently the 16th highest earner in the Liverpool squad, according to Capology, earning £55,000 per week.

The Colombian has flourished under Slot this season, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 15 appearances across all competitions – only Mohamed Salah has contributed to more goals (18) among Liverpool players this term.

The 27-year-old will be hoping to continue his superb form when Liverpool host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, their final match before the November international break.

Luis Diaz's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Goals 5 Assists 2 Expected goals 2.8 Expected assisted goals 1.3 Minutes played 558

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.