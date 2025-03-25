Charly Alcaraz's loan move to Everton will become permanent once he makes five more appearances for the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentina international joined the club on loan in the January transfer window from Flamengo as David Moyes strengthened his midfield options after replacing Sean Dyche as manager earlier in the month.

The deal came out of the blue as the Toffees brought him in on loan with an obligation to buy if certain terms were met, and journalist Romano has now revealed those terms.

Everton Close to Making Alcaraz Move Permanent

Midfielder needs to make five more appearances

The former Southampton star has found himself battling for regular minutes since his arrival, often starting on the bench behind Abdoulaye Doucoure in the number ten position.

But Alcaraz now only needs to make five more appearances before his move is made permanent and he becomes part of the squad for Everton's first season at the Bramley Moore Dock Stadium.

There have been reports in recent weeks that Doucoure hasn't agreed terms over a new deal at Everton beyond this season, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

That has made an exit for the Mali international even more likely, and Alcaraz would likely be promoted into a starting role in his absence considering they have been battling for the position so far this season.

Charly Alcaraz Everton Stats 2024/25 Games 3(3) Goals 1 Assists 1

However, with a transfer window to come and significant funds expected to be available under new owners The Friedkin Group, Moyes could well look to make more signings to add even more depth to the side on top of Alcaraz.

The 22-year-old has become a fan favourite on Merseyside for his tenacious style and technical qualities, so news that his move will become permanent very soon is sure to be a good thing for all involved.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 25/03/2025.