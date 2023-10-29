Highlights Manchester United are considering Pedro Neto and Antonio Nusa as potential replacements for Jadon Sancho, but securing deals in January may be difficult due to financial restrictions.

Sancho's relationship with manager Erik ten Hag has deteriorated, and he is expected to leave United in January. However, his high wages could pose a problem in finding a new club for him.

Neto and Nusa are both talented wingers with promising futures, but their respective clubs, Wolves and Club Brugge, are unlikely to let them go for cheap. United may need to explore loan options or seek opportunities for more affordable transfers.

Manchester United have Pedro Neto and Antonio Nusa on their list of Jadon Sancho replacements, but any January deals will be made 'difficult' because of one key reason revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT by Fabrizio Romano.

Sancho's season has been nothing short of a mess, with the England winger having been frozen out of the first-team by Erik ten Hag, as a move away from the club in January now edges closer. It's suggested by Romano that ten Hag is hoping to add extra depth to his attack in the winter market, but any big-money deals are looking unlikely as things stand.

Sancho replacement could be 'difficult' - Romano

There has been enough drama at United to last three seasons, let alone one and we're only three months into the campaign as it is. From dodgy transfers, to changes with the ownership, it's been a rocky few weeks for those involved with United.

Yet one of the biggest issues has involved £73 million man Sancho, who has had a major falling out with manager ten Hag, and their relationship is now looking like it could be untenable. It's suggested the former Borussia Dortmund star is expected to be shipped out when the January window opens, but the 20-time English champions could run into an issue with his wages.

United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT that getting a club to sign a player who is earning £350,000 per week for doing literally nothing could pose a problem. However, there is still an expectation that Sancho will be off the United books by the time February rolls around, with the Red Devils now contemplating whether to sign a replacement.

When asked about the current situation with Sancho and ten Hag, Romano admitted the former wouldn't be at United beyond the January window, but did hint a replacement might be difficult to source. Name-dropping Neto and Nusa as two targets on United's radar, Romano worries financial restrictions could prevent United from spending big:

“Neto is obviously a player they know very well, but at the moment, they are not having contact to sign this player, they are keeping things tight also, because these are very expensive players. “I think, for Neto in January it is going to be very difficult to reach an agreement with Wolves. For Nusa, it’s the same. Nusa is a player with a very big value and I think it's going to be tough to go for this kind of player. “Maybe more for some opportunities instead. Maybe in the January transfer window, you can find some players on loan until the end of the season.”

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Man United transfer news

Two talented wingers with plenty of promise and room to grow, it's easy to see why United are targeting Neto and Nusa. However, as Romano alludes to, unless United want to break the bank during the January window, the chances of them landing either player remain slim.

It's in part down to the valuations both clubs will place on their shoulders, with Wolverhampton Wanderers unlikely to let Neto go on the cheap. The Portuguese star is valued at around £27 million on Transfermarkt, which would represent a steal for a player of his quality, but the likelihood of Wolves sanctioning a sale for that price is slim.

Neto has over three years left on his current contract at Molineux and the winger has proved himself as one of the club' most important assets already this season. No player in the Wanderers squad has averaged a higher match rating than Neto, with the former Braga man notching up a 7.22 score from WhoScored.

Similarly, Club Brugge starlet Nusa has also caught the eye this season, and while his valuation comes in at around £17 million, the Norway international is contracted to the Belgian Pro League side until the summer of 2027.

That isn't to say a bargain transfer for the teenager isn't on the cards, with reports from earlier in the year suggesting Brugge could be tempted by an offer in the region of £30 million. Aged 18 years old, Nusa has plenty of development ahead of him, but should United be able to stump up the cash, there could be a chance his future lies at Old Trafford instead.

They'll have to fight off stern competition though, as it's suggested Chelsea, who have targetted players with Nusa's profile in the past, are also contemplating a January move for the attacker, having previously been in talks with the starlet.