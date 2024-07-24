Highlights Manchester United are set to lose out on Xavi Simons transfer to RB Leipzig or Bayern Munich.

Manchester United look set to miss out on the signing of Xavi Simons this summer with RB Leipzig leading the race, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have a long-standing interest in the Netherlands international and were said to be preparing a major offer to beat Bayern Munich and Leipzig to his signature.

However, Leipzig are now confident of sealing an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to bring the 21-year-old back after his successful loan spell last season after talks were held between the French giants and Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

Manchester United to Miss Out on Xavi Simons Transfer

RB Leipzig confident of beating Bayern to his signature

The attacker who starred at Euro 2024 with one goal and two assists as they made the semi-finals doesn't want to play for PSG next season and Bayern Munich are desperate to bring him in permanently.

However, PSG aren't interested in a sale but are open to a loan and Leipzig are pushing hard in talks to take him back to the Bundesliga with them.

Xavi Simons 2023/24 Bundesliga stats Games 32 Goals 8 Assists 11 Pass completion % 79.3% Key passes 79

That's a huge blow to Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag a huge admirer of the attacking midfielder, who had been willing to offer £84million to PSG to bring the former Barcelona academy star to Old Trafford.

A battle is still ongoing with Bayern trying to persuade PSG, with Leipzig now confident they can get a deal done.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Xavi Simons had more league goal involvements (19) than any Manchester United player last season.

Manchester United Push For Midfield Additions

Talks are 'progressing well' to Ugarte

The midfield area is one that has been targeted as a priority at Old Trafford this summer, but Simons is not the only target that has been mooted.

Talks are "progressing well" with PSG for Manuel Ugarte, while the club are also in talks with Fiorentina over a deal to bring Sofyan Amrabat back to the club despite his loan deal expiring without the option-to-buy being triggered.

Martin Zubimendi has also been mooted as a potential target, but Simons offers something completely different and could help the Red Devils after a campaign that saw them score just 47 goals in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes is reportedly a target for Paris Saint-Germain, although GMS sources believe he is "very unlikely" to be sold during the summer transfer window.

Mason Mount is fit again after an injury hit season in 2023/24 saw him restricted to just five starts in the Premier League and could provide an option, while there are question marks about the future of Casemiro and Scott McTominay.

Simons had a phenomenal season with Leipzig last time around, hitting eight goals and registering 11 assists in 32 Bundesliga games as he helped the team qualify for Champions League football once again, and won the German Super Cup.

It now seems that Manchester United will have to move on to alternative targets, with Simons seemingly poised for another season in Germany with Leipzig or Bayern.

