Tottenham have begun exploring their options beyond Ange Postecoglou, who could be sacked if the side are unable to achieve glory in the UEFA Europa League, and Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is a man rated highly by the Spurs top brass, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Currently languishing in 13th in the Premier League table, Tottenham still lie a hefty eight points away from a place in the top half despite emerging triumphant in their clash with Southampton. Dismal performances this season have landed Postecoglou under serious pressure.

A number of managers have been earmarked as potential replacements, including the Cherries' own, who only joined the club in June 2023.

Romano: Iraola 'Celebrated Internally' at Tottenham

The Spaniard is a key target for the club's potentially vacant managerial role