Manchester United winger Antony will not be going out on loan to Real Betis, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Despite reports insisting otherwise, the Brazilian forward won't be joining the Spanish club and wants to stay at Old Trafford beyond the close of the summer transfer window.

Antony set to Stay at Old Trafford

Red Devils star won't be joining Real Betis

On Friday afternoon, The Daily Mail reported that Antony and United team-mate Christian Eriksen had emerged as late loan targets for Spanish side Betis, with Simon Jones explaining: "Manchester United pair Antony and Christian Eriksen have emerged as loan targets for Real Betis. United have made it clear they would listen to offers for fringe players but were ideally looking at permanent sales for Eriksen and defender Victor Lindelof. Betis are exploring a number of options and are considering a bold approach for Brazilian winger Antony and midfielder Eriksen to see if United would countenance such a deal."

However, Romano was quick to squash any rumours of Antony leaving United at the last minute. The journalist told his followers on X that the Betis move isn't happening and the Brazilian wants to stay at United.

"Antony to Real Betis on loan is NOT happening, despite reports. He wants to stay at Manchester United."

Antony's Long-Term Future Still Uncertain

Brazil international has struggled in the Premier League

When United first signed Antony he was one of the most exciting prospects in Europe, having enjoyed a coming-of-age season with Ajax.

However, the 16-cap Brazil international has struggled to develop his game in the Premier League and often been accused of favouring style over substance, his infamous penchant for pirouettes being the illustrative example of that.

While it seems Antony won't be leaving before Friday's 11pm deadline, it still remains to be seen how much longer he can stick it out at Old Trafford. 2024/25 marks his third full season and despite costing United £82m, he's yet to have a significant impact.

The fact the Betis rumours are even being reported shows that there's a perception of Antony not quite being good enough for United. With his deal due to enter its final two years come the summer, United will surely push for a sale at the end of the season unless there's dramatic improvement.