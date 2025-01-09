Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has no plans to join Leicester City and reunite with manager Ruud van Nistelrooy during the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Swedish defender’s chapter at Old Trafford is nearing its end, but Leicester are unlikely to become his next destination, despite being linked with a move for Lindelof last month.

According to Romano, Leicester are expected to be active in the winter market but may have to explore other options for defensive reinforcements, as Lindelof is not interested in a move to King Power Stadium this month.

The Foxes have yet to make any signings in the January window but are thought to be focusing on attacking reinforcements, with Middlesbrough star Emmanuel Latte Lath also on their radar.

Lindelof Move to Leicester Ruled Out

‘I'm not sure the player is keen’

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed Lindelof is not inclined to join Leicester in January, despite recent reports suggesting otherwise:

“For Leicester, despite the links we had with Victor Lindelof, I'm not sure the player is keen on leaving Man United to go to Leicester in January. But just in general, I think Leicester will be busy in the January.”

Lindelof is expected to leave Man United in the coming months, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, after struggling for regular playing time under Ruben Amorim.

The 'outstanding' 30-year-old defender has made just nine appearances across all competitions this season, with only four starts and none in the Premier League.

Lindelof is among five United players with expiring contracts, alongside Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton, Harry Maguire and Amad Diallo.

United are expected to trigger a one-year extension in Maguire’s contract, while reports suggest Diallo will soon commit to a new deal at Old Trafford.

Victor Lindelof's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Starts 0 Shot-creating actions 1 Yellow cards 1 Minutes played 63

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-01-25.