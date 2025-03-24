Liam Delap is likely to be a target for Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and other top Premier League clubs this summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Ipswich striker has been one of the standout strikers in the top-flight this season despite the Tractor Boys' struggles at the bottom end of the table, netting ten Premier League goals so far.

His form this season and the likelihood of Ipswich being relegated has seen plenty of top clubs take an interest in his situation, and Romano has shared an update on where that stands.

Arsenal and Man Utd Eyeing Delap

Chelsea already have him on their list

Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and even Liverpool are all expected to be in the transfer market this summer for a new striker, but there aren't many on the market that will be available who could play at the highest level.

That could see clubs make the move for Delap as a player with great potential, and Romano has revealed that all the Premier League clubs eyeing a new striker this summer are monitoring him closely ahead of the transfer window.

"He’s on Chelsea list for sure, let’s see if more clubs join or not. All Premier League clubs looking for a striker are monitoring him but at the moment nothing concrete yet."

The England Under-21 star is more than likely to leave Ipswich this summer once their relegation is confirmed, with reports suggesting that a deal could be struck for around the £40m mark.

Man City also have a buy-back option in the deal after he left the club, although it's unlikely they will trigger it with Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush already in the squad.

Arsenal are more likely to be targeting other strikers with a big interest in Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko, while Liverpool are also likely to be in race for Isak. Man Utd have been strongly linked with Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres too, but a move for Delap would be a cheaper alternative for them all.

Liam Delap's Ipswich Town Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Goals 10 Assists 2 Expected goals 8.2 Minutes played 2,173

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 24/03/2025.