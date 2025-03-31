Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha's future via his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter - after the Brazilian spoke earlier this week stating that he wants to play for the biggest clubs to win trophies, amid links to Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Cunha has had an excellent season for Wolves, notching 15 goals and four assists in just 29 games in all competitions for the Molineux outfit - being a key part of their survival bid, with Vitor Pereira's men now somewhat pulling away from the bottom three.

Romano: Cunha Movements Expected This Summer

The Brazilian has been linked with a move away over the summer months

But Cunha's talents are being noticed by other clubs across the continent and throughout Europe. Arsenal have taken a keen interest in the Brazil international, whilst United and Tottenham are thought to be in the race - whilst Nottingham Forest have been linked with a permanent move for his signature if they can qualify for Champions League football come the end of the season.

Matheus Cunha's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 =5th Goals 13 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.7 1st Shots Per Game 3.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 7.36 1st

Having scored his first goal for the national team against Argentina in the recent internaitonal break, Cunha has seen his stock rise immeasurably over the past few months, and that has led to links over a move away from the West Midlands outfit.

And Romano believes that although it is currently too early to decide upon his future, Cunha will come under interest from Forest in the summer - especially with his £62.5million release clause becoming active in the summer transfer window - which could tempt Arsenal, United and Spurs into a move. Romano wrote in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter:

"It’s still March, the domino is yet to start. Also in this case, too early. But many clubs were keen in January so I’m sure there will be movements in summer with £62.5m release clause active."

Wolves sit nine points clear of the relegation zone with just nine games to go, and Cunha's 13 strikes in the league have accounted for almost one-third of their goals.

If he was to leave, a side competing for trophies is on his agenda - and with Arsenal and Forest gunning for Champions League football next season, they could be two of the clubs in the race for Cunha's signature in the summer.

Forest's exciting forward line of Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi could be at the club for years to come, though Chris Wood is venturing into his mid-thirties and a younger player could be administered in the summer if they do reach the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha has 13 caps

Arsenal, meanwhile, have struggled for firepower in the absence of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus - and Mikel Arteta could look to force a deal over the line to bolster his attacking ranks ahead of next season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-03-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.