Premier League clubs including Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus star Kenan Yildiz this summer, but no moves have been made yet, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Turkey international has been one of the standout performers for Juventus this season, but the Turin club have had a disappointing campaign and have just sacked manager Thiago Motta as a result.

Igor Tudor is the man who has been chosen to replace him and with the Italian club still unsure about whether they will be in the Champions League next season or not, plus whether the new boss will rely on the forward, no decisions have been made on his future.

Man United Interested in Yildiz

Premier League clubs keen too

While responding to fan questions in his newsletter, Romano was asked about Man United's interest in Yildiz in particular, but admitted that it was too early to say anything definitive at the moment.

"Juventus manager has just changed so now we have to see the strategy with a new manager. There’s interest from Premier League for sure but again, too early also on this case."

Reports in Germany recently have linked Ruben Amorim's side with a move for the sensational forward, who has been described as one of the best wingers in the world and had his playing style compared to the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

The attacking department is expected to be strengthened with Man Utd low on options currently, having allowed Antony and Marcus Rashford to leave in January and neither expected to be part of the squad next season.

With Amorim's 3-4-3 system a versatile forward is somewhat of a priority and Yildiz fits the bill perfectly, with his age meaning he shouldn't be overly expensive and will also be able to develop at Old Trafford if they can get a deal over the line.

Kenan Yildiz's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 1st Goals 4 4th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =2nd Shots Per Game 1.7 4th Dribbles Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 6.92 4th

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 24/03/2025.