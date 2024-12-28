Victor Lindelof will leave Manchester United in 2025 but is unlikely to join Ruud van Nistelrooy at Leicester City, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Sweden international joined the club back in 2017 from Benfica in a £31m deal and has gone on to make 268 appearances for the Red Devils, including nine in all competitions this season in an injury-plagued campaign.

Lindelof's current contract is due to expire at the end of the season, and Romano has revealed that it is almost certain the 30-year-old will leave the club at some point in 2025 with no talks having been held about a potential renewal to keep him at Old Trafford.

The current expectation is that he will depart the club on a free transfer when the season comes to an end, but Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that there is the chance for him to leave before that when the January transfer window opens.

Lindelof Can Leave in January

Leicester move unlikely

Man Utd are open to proposals to bring in some extra cash mid-season rather than losing him for nothing, but they won't force him out and Lindelof is expected to only move for the right opportunity for his career.

There have been several links with other clubs, including Premier League outfit Leicester - now managed by Man Utd legend and former interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Van Nistelrooy is said to be a big admirer of the Scandinavian from their brief time together at United this season, but sources guarantee that there are no talks ongoing and the Sweden national team captain is more likely to look at alternative options when he moves on.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Victor Lindelof has made five substitute appearances in the Premier Leaue this season, amassing just 59 minutes of action.

Lindelof recently suffered yet another injury after being handed a rare start in the EFL Cup clash with Tottenham, hobbling off before half-time in the 4-3 defeat to the north London outfit.

Injuries have had a major say in his season, with Lindelof making just nine appearances in all competitions for United during this campaign and starting just four times - twice each in the Europa League and EFL Cup.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 28/12/2024.