Manchester United could make a move for Napoli striker and Galatasaray loanee Victor Osimhen in the summer, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT's new 'Market Madness' podcast - but the finances of any deal could be a 'big topic' surrounding his future, according to the Italian journalist.

United have been after a new striker for quite some time, with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund failing to produce the goods in the final third this season - and although plenty have been linked, Osimhen's shock loan to Galatasaray means that he reportedly doesn't have a long-term future at Napoli. That has prompted United's interest and Osimhen could find himself moving to Old Trafford in the summer - though finances may be an issue for the Red Devils in their quest for both Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres.

Romano: Man Utd Move for Osimhen 'Not Financially Easy'

The striker has been in demand for a number of years

Speaking on GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness', Romano stated that although United have Osimhen in their sights, there are others on their shortlist - and the finances involved in signing Osimhen will be a huge reason as to whether the Red Devils will or won't go for the Nigerian star in the summer.

Victor Osimhen's Super Lig statistics - Galatasaray squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 =9th Goals 14 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 7th Shots Per Game 4.4 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.8 3rd Match rating 7.55 2nd

At present, Ruben Amorim won't be able to commit to signing the Nigerian star with United having to pay a huge salary for the talisman, alongside the transfer fee that it will take to land the Napoli man. Romano said:

"It really depends on the budget for Manchester United. Now, we enter into that moment of the year in February, March, April, where we have a lot of links. But then it's important for Manchester United to understand how much they can really spend on a striker in the summer window, because they really like [Victor] Osimhen, they really like Gyokeres too. There are several players they appreciate. "But then you have to be able to put the money on the table, and to answer the first part of your question about Osimhen eventually accepting Manchester United - my answer is, remember what happened last summer with Chelsea and with more clubs. "Osimhen wants the same contract that he has at Napoli in terms of salary, so he will not go below the expectations, and it's something around €12million net per season (£413,000-per-week). "So the salary is also a big topic, and we know it's financially not an easy moment for Manchester United. So, if Manchester United will have the budget available then for sure, Osimhen is a player on their list - but at the moment, they are still not sure of what they can do."

Amorim Needs Certain Striker Profile to Flourish

His current options simply aren't good enough

Amorim flourished last season with Gyokeres getting in behind opposition defences at Sporting, and it's easy to see why he likes the Swedish star so much that he wishes to bring him to Manchester.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen has 20 goals in 26 games for Galatasaray this season.

However, Osimhen could be a more attainable option if they have the finances available for the former Lille man - and that could see him targeted ahead of Gyokeres.

Sky Sports pundit Sam Tighe told GIVEMESPORT that Osimhen is an 'elite number nine' - and being pacy, physical and with a clinical eye for goal, the two are extremely similar. Osimhen's 26-goal haul for Napoli to win the Serie A title has shown that he undoubtedly has the credentials to lead the line in one of Europe's major leagues for years to come.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-02-25.

Related Fabrizio Romano Newsletter: Osimhen to Man Utd and 49ers Hiring Rangers Manager GIVEMESPORT senior correspondent has issued the latest updates on Victor Osimhen to Manchester United and the 49ers Rangers manager plans.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.