Manchester United are discussing sacking Erik ten Hag with immediate effect as Ruud Van Nistelrooy could stay as interim manager, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It's been a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils as they sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table, and their result against West Ham United could be the tip of the iceberg.

Italian reporter Romano has now confirmed that Ten Hag could now be sacked as Van Nistelrooy is set to take over...

"EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United are discussing internally to sack Erik ten Hag with immediate effect! Understand Ruud van Nistelrooy would stay as interim manager if all goes to plan in internal talks."

Romano later added another post, suggesting that it's now set to be confirmed, with ten Hag being sacked as manager...

"CONFIRMED: Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Manchester United with immediate effect as exclusively revealed! Ruud van Nistelrooy will replace ten Hah as interim manager, the decision has been made."

It's been a tricky few years for ten Hag and his team, despite the Red Devils winning the FA Cup last season. It was United's worst-ever finish in the Premier League era, so it's difficult to argue that ten Hag should be able to keep his job. The Dutch coach was given a chance to turn things around this term, but he's been unable to do so as they continue to struggle.

Shortly after Romano's reports on Ten Hag, United released an official statement confirming that he's now been relieved of his duties...

"Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future. Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited."

With Van Nistelrooy now taking charge of the team temporarily, it will be interesting to see whether he can stake his claim to be permanent manager. The former United striker has previously worked as a manager during his time at PSV Eindhoven but took on the role of one of ten Hag's coaches to be able to join the Red Devils.