Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could be heading through the exit door, according to reports, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided the latest update on his future, confirming that the situation remains open with no decision made.

After a disappointing season, the Red Devils had the opportunity to salvage something with a trip to Wembley for the FA Cup final. United came out victorious with a 2-1 victory over rivals Manchester City, in what was a thoroughly deserved win.

Despite their impressive performance and result, it appears that ten Hag isn't guaranteed to keep his job. Reports suggested before the game that United had already made the decision to sack him, but we're yet to see an official statement from the club.

Ten Hag's Situation Remains open at Man Utd

INEOS are yet to make a decision

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, writing in his daily briefing on Sunday morning, has confirmed that INEOS are yet to communicate anything with the Dutch manager. Some of the backroom team have met with the representatives of other managers, but they are yet to decide whether they want to continue with ten Hag...

"But also the reality is that United never communicated anything to Ten Hag - they never informed him of any decision to sack him, there hasn’t been any formal process yet. Behind the scenes at United, there have been some meetings with representatives of some managers who wanted to understand what is the situation with Ten Hag, so although United have started some of the process to find a new coach, they never decided what to do with Ten Hag. It remains an open situation and let’s see what happens after this special afternoon at Wembley, but at the same time I can confirm that United had conversations with representatives of managers to explore a potential new era without Ten Hag at the club."

The important victory over their rivals might have impacted INEOS' feeling over ten Hag, but it's never a good sign for the former Ajax manager that the club are speaking to alternative options. The Manchester outfit appear to have a number of candidates who could be brought to Old Trafford to replace ten Hag, including Kieran McKenna.

According to The Athletic's Dan Sheldon, United have held talks with the representatives of Ipswich Town manager McKenna. The 38-year-old is a former United coach who moved from the Red Devils to take over at Ipswich. Despite his lack of experience, the Northern Irish manager has done a sensational job with the Tractor Boys, guiding them from League One to the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag Speaks Out on Future

He admits he doesn't know what will happen next

Speaking after the game, ten Hag was asked whether he would be in the Old Trafford hot seat for the 2024/2025 campaign. The United boss admits that he doesn't know whether he will stay in charge, reiterating that this is a project that he wants to be a part of.

The former Ajax manager also adds that when he arrived in Manchester, the club was a 'mess', hinting that he's managed to steer things in a positive direction. Although the FA Cup win was a sensational moment for the club, there's no hiding from the disappointing campaign they've had.