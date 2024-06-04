Highlights Manchester United's future with Erik ten Hag remains uncertain despite FA Cup win.

Boardroom bosses evaluate other managers as club enters crucial summer of change.

Marcus Rashford's future also uncertain amid reports of potential sale to boost squad.

Manchester United’s internal review over whether Erik ten Hag will keep his role as boss is still ongoing, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, all while the club’s boardroom bosses have initiated contact with the representatives of other managers in recent days.

In a season where the Red Devils concluded with their worst-ever finish of the Premier League era (eighth), winning the FA Cup final against arch-rivals Manchester City was a silver lining, while it also secured Europa League action for next term.

Crashing out of the Champions League at the earliest possible stage, paired with their substandard league finish, has meant that Ten Hag’s future hangs heavily in the balance as all clubs - Manchester United included - enter an all-important summer of change.

Man Utd: Erik ten Hag Latest

Dutchman’s future not secure despite FA Cup win

On the back of a tumultuous season at the helm, despite picking up another piece of silverware, Ten Hag headed into the summer break unsure whether he’d be in the same role next campaign and with reports of an internal review emerging, his uncertainty was boosted tenfold.

Speculation over his future gathered pace recently once it had been reported that Manchester United had embarked on meetings with an array of people who represented other potential Ten Hag successors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across 114 games at the Old Trafford helm, Erik ten Hag boasts a 1.92 points per game rate.

As a result, The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge publicly called out the club’s ownership on X (formerly Twitter), branding them both ‘embarrassing’ and ‘unprofessional’. In reality, though, Manchester United’s performances throughout the most recent campaign were nothing short of below par.

With Kieran McKenna - a former leading candidate - signing a new contract with Ipswich Town, The Guardian have insisted that former Chelsea man Thomas Tuchel is the named front-runner to take over from Ten Hag should the club make the decision to part ways with the latter.

Romano: Internal Review Still Ongoing

Situation remains ‘quite open’

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon, Romano suggested that Manchester United are yet to make an informed decision on the managerial position at Old Trafford with the well-documented internal review still ongoing. The Italian journalist also backed up his previous claims that the club - in the last three to four days - have initiated contact with other candidates, proving they have a contingency plan in place.

“The internal review is still ongoing, so Erik ten Hag is waiting for Manchester United to communicate their decision. Let's see as also in the last three to four days, I'm hearing that Manchester United had new conversations with some agents and representatives of other managers. “So the situation remains quite open. I think they are assessing all the potential options in order to decide whether it's better to continue with Ten Hag or go for another manager.”

Man Utd have Marcus Rashford Decision to Make

Reports suggesting they’d sanction a sale

Although the outcome of Ten Hag’s issue is at the forefront of Manchester United as things stand, there are also other problems at hand. One being the future of Carrington graduate Marcus Rashford. On the back of a season of struggle, reports have insisted that, should a ‘substantial offer’ arrive in their inbox, they’d likely sanction his sale.

Rashford scored just eight goals in 43 appearances for his employers in 2023/24 - and, especially after a 30-goal season, flattered to deceive. Linked with a shock move to fellow Premier League side Arsenal, the versatile forward could wave goodbye to his boyhood club after just north of 400 games of service.

In that time, the man in question has been a reliable source of goals, notching 131 strikes and a further 65 assists - but his consistency, or lack thereof, has emerged as a growing problem within Old Trafford circles. Whether he will continue his career in M16 and become a bonafide club legend or whether he'll move on after emerging from the academy remains unclear.