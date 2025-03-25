Southampton star Yukinari Sugawara has emerged as a target for Serie A giants Napoli this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Japan international made the move to St Mary's last summer to become part of Russell Martin's squad for their return to the Premier League, and he has been a regular all season at both full-back and wing-back.

But the Saints are on track to break records as the worst Premier League side of all-time having accumulated just nine points, and relegation is now almost certain meaning they will return back to the Championship.

Napoli Eyeing Sugawara Deal

Serie A giants add him to shortlist

With much of the current squad likely to become targeted by clubs for the new season by sides around Europe, and Sugawara has now emerged on the shortlist of Serie A outfit Napoli.

The 2023 Serie A champions are looking to strengthen their full-back positions for the new season, and the 24-year-old is someone they are now looking at as he could be available on a cut-price deal.

Yukinari Sugawara Southampton Stats 2024/25 Games 28 Goals 1 Assists 1

Sugwara has made 28 appearances for the Saints in all competitions this season including 26 in the Premier League, with 15 of those coming from the start. His early-season performances saw him dubbed "awesome" too, but overall his time in England has been a period to forget.

He is unlikely to be the only player moving on from St Mary's this summer too, with Kyle Walker-Peters likely to move on when his contract expires at the end of the season while Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tyler Dibling have also been linked with moves away to stay in the Premier League.

Manager Juric is also likely to move on with a break clause in his deal expected to be triggered, with both Danny Rohl and Liam Rosenior being considered as his replacements.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 25/03/2025.