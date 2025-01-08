AS Monaco have made an approach to West Ham United about signing Edson Alvarez on loan this month, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers splashed the cash in the summer of 2023 to bring Mexico international Alvarez to the London Stadium in a deal worth £35.4m and he had a major impact in his first campaign, becoming a fan favourite under David Moyes.

But since the arrival of Julen Lopetegui his form has dropped off drastically and Ligue 1 giants have now made their move to try and bring his time in the Premier League to an end.

Monaco Make Approach for Alvarez

Talks underway for defensive midfielder

Writing on his personal X account, Romano revealed that a deal would be difficult to do but talks were now underway after an approach to the east London club.

EXCL: AS Monaco approached West Ham to discuss conditions to bring Edson Alvarez to the club on loan. It’d be an opportunity for the player to return in Champions League and to be key player of Monaco project. Not an easy deal with West Ham, but contacts started.

Alvarez's exit wouldn't be super surprising considering his form this season, but he could follow Lopetegui out of the exit door at the London Stadium.

The Spanish coach signed a two-year-deal with the club last summer but managed just seven wins and was sacked on Wednesday afternoon by club chiefs, with Graham Potter agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal to take over. He is expected to be in the dugout for the Hammers' FA Cup third-round clash with Aston Villa on Friday night.

Alvarez however could be someone that Potter looks to keep around, having been linked with a move for the former Ajax man while he was manager of Chelsea - although a deal never materialised.

