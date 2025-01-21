Everton boss David Moyes could be set to strengthen his squad imminently, with Fabrizio Romano exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the Toffees could still add new players to their ranks in the January transfer window. And one name could be Ernest Nuamah, with the Lyon winger being linked with a move away in recent weeks.

Moyes won his first game of his second spell at Goodison Park on Sunday, beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 to slightly alleviate fears of Premier League relegation this season - and with the window still open, he could see recruits come in to help that even more, with Romano giving an update on Nuamah's future.

Romano: Everton 'Still There' in Nuamah Chase

The Toffees are desperate for January additions

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that although the Toffees wanted to sign Nuamah in the summer, it wasn't possible - however, they are 'still there' in the picture to sign the starlet, and with a fee easy to agree with the Ligue 1 side, it's a possibility.

Ernest Nuamah's Ligue 1 statistics - Lyon squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =13th Key Passes Per Game 0.4 14th Shots Per Game 0.9 10th Dribbles Per Game 0.5 =10th Match rating 6.28 20th

If they can agree terms with Nuamah, Romano believes that the Toffees could see Nuamah in a blue shirt in the coming weeks. He said:

"Now, as you mentioned, the deal is stalling. "But from what I'm hearing, they're still there, still trying to reach an agreement with the player's side. With Olympique Lyon it's quite easy because of the financial situation, so Everton understand that the player could leave. "Let's see what happens on the player's side in the next days."

Nuamah Could Finally Realise Premier League Move

A transfer to London fell through in the summer window

Nuamah moved to Europe in January 2022 to join Danish side Nordsjaelland, and after bursting onto the scene with 20 goals in 49 games for the Superliga outfit, it saw him move to Lyon on loan for the majority of the 2023/24 campaign.

Lyon eventually paid a fee of around £24million for his services last summer after his loan was made permanent, but he almost moved to Premier League outfit Fulham in the final days of the same transfer window in a £16.5million move. Despite undergoing a medical after agreeing personal terms, Nuamah 'went missing' in the final hours of the window as he didn't want to leave Lyon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nuamah has 50 appearances for Lyon, scoring four goals.

However, if he does agree to join Everton in January after only featuring in 12 Ligue 1 games this season without a goal to show for it, he would be afforded his Premier League chance - and Moyes would relish an attacking winger with Everton devoid of ideas going forward.

Napoli loanee Jesper Lindstrom struggled massively under Sean Dyche in the sacked boss' spell at the club, but he looked a man reborn under Moyes in Sunday's 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur - and someone arriving in his ilk to manage minutes would be ideal for the Scot, which could see Nuamah join the Merseyside club to boost their chances of survival, with the Toffees currently sat four clear of the drop zone with 16 games to go.

With Everton still having to play Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City at home, three wins in those game could comfortably see the Toffees stay up as wins would put them on 29 points - with only a few more points needed if they are to realistically continue their Premier League ever-present status.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-01-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.