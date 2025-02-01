Everton have reportedly made two proposals for Freiburg ace, Merlin Rohl, which have been turned down and the player is set to stay, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Negotiations took place "earlier this week" for the 22-year-old, described as a "midfield wizard". However, Freiburg are seemingly reluctant to part ways with their man and have subsequently shut the door on an exit this winter transfer window.

Everton Chasing Midfield Reinforcements

They are set to miss out on Freiburg ace, Rohl

Everton have been on the lookout for opportunities to bolster the squad following David Moyes' recent arrival at the helm, and have been tipped to make as many as three signings before the transfer window slams shut on Monday (February 3). One of these may well be the impending arrival of Carlos Alcaraz from Flamengo.

It seems a new midfielder could also be on the cards too, though Everton are set to lose out on the opportunity to land Rohl. The 6-foot-4 midfielder has started seven games this season, with injuries hampering his progress at times. Nonetheless, he was an important player for the Bundesliga outfit last term, having made 34 appearances across all competitions.

Merlin Rohl's 2024/25 Bundesliga statistics Appearances 11 Minutes Played 568 Goals 0 Assists 1 Shots per 90 1.27 Passes Completion (%) 78.9 Key Passes per 90 0.48 Successful Take-Ons per 90 1.43

Rohl's performances saw him linked with Liverpool last summer, although Fabrizio Romano noted that the Reds were not working on a deal for the German at the time.

Meanwhile, Everton have also delved into the market for strikers in the final days of the transfer window, after injuries surfaced for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti. Nottingham Forest front-man, Taiwo Awoniyi, is a target in this regard, as is Sheffield United talent, Louie Marsh.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 01/02/2025