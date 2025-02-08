Release clauses are always a crucial part of the transfer industry. It’s important to keep an eye on the situation of those players even months before the clause becomes active, as usually clubs start getting information as soon as possible to get in touch with the agents and prepare the attack.

For context, Manchester City got all of the information on Nico Gonzalez’s €60m release clause at Porto so when they agreed on personal terms with Nico and his agent Jorge Mendes, the negotiation with Porto on payment terms was quite fast in order to complete the deal in time for Deadline Day.

Arsenal Still Considering Move for Matheus Cunha

The Wolves forward has been in great form this season

We need to keep a close eye on the situation of Matheus Cunha for the summer. Wolves have been able to get a new deal done after a verbal agreement was reached in the first week of January, before some tense moments when Cunha’s camp started to request a release clause as part of the agreement, which wasn't planned before. But everything has been sorted with the Brazilian star staying and Wolves eventually letting him leave in July with a clause worth £62.5m, which is now confirmed by sources close to the club. But what’s next for Cunha?

The focus now is on Wolves. Cunha - described as being "sensational" by pundit Micah Richards - is a top professional and wants to help by playing at his best possible level to avoid relegation. For the summer, some clubs have already started calling and moving.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha has 11 goals and four assists in 23 Premier League appearances for Wolves this season.

Arsenal have had Cunha on their shortlist for months. He’s highly rated internally but they were never planning to spend £70/75m in January as that budget will be used for a traditional number 9 in the summer. But Cunha remains among the options considered as he can help in different positions, while the relationship with his agent is excellent.

Manchester United called in December to discuss the situation of both Douglas Luiz and Matheus Cunha, but never made any formal approach in January as it was too expensive a deal and not easy at all to proceed for both cases. Will they return in the summer? We will see, but it's not a concrete negotiation or discussion as of now.

Don’t underestimate the ambition of the Marinakis family, with Nottingham Forest flying and the desire to get a top deal done in the summer. Cunha’s really appreciated at Forest but with many clubs in the battle it won’t be an easy one. Of course, European football can be a factor but nothing really concrete as of now.

It's too early to say where’s going next, but interest is surely growing.

Harry Kane has Release Clause Next Active in January 2026

Manchester United and Tottenham have both been linked

Harry Kane also had a ‘secret’ release clause in his contract - last month. Yes, as a deal for €80m was available in January and not valid in the summer, but there was not even one single contact with Premier League clubs as Kane is not even planning for a move as of now. He’s very happy in Munich, his family is happy in Germany and Bayern are absolutely planning with Kane also for next season.

However, there’s one more clause for next year, which is only available in January 2026 and worth €65m. It won’t be possible to proceed with the clause in summer 2026, but that clause could set the price in case some club decides to enter the race after the USA World Cup. It's one to watch, for sure.

Harry Kane's Record at Bayern Munich 2023-24 2024-25 Appearances 45 28 Minutes 3,935 2,234 Goals 44 28 Goals per game 0.98 1 Bundesliga Goals 36 21 Champions League Goals 8 6 Assists 12 10

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to be a big fan of Harry Kane, but the Manchester United project is going in a different direction, trusting young players, reducing salaries and following different principles, so there’s nothing really concrete in this rumour despite recent reports.

Don’t forget about Tottenham, as they have matching rights for Harry Kane. At any moment, if Bayern receive a bid, Spurs will be informed and can match the proposal to bring Kane back - if they want to.

Also, Harry Kane’s approval would be needed as it’s going to be the English striker who decides his future. Keep this in mind for 2026, as movements are considered unlikely for this summer.

