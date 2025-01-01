Paul Pogba will not return to Manchester United or join their arch-rivals Manchester City as he makes a return to professional football today.

The Frenchman - who has already had two spells at Old Trafford - is always a big topic in football, especially when he is a free agent, and he is ready for one more comeback after being out for a long time due to a ban.

It’s an old story now, as the former Manchester United midfielder is available to train with a professional club from January 1, and then he will be able to play official games from March 1. The schedule is clear and confirmed.

Meanwhile, we can confirm that Pogba is training on his own in Miami and he is travelling with his own staff, who are helping the Frenchman to be in the best form possible for the upcoming months.

Return to Manchester United Not on Cards for Pogba

Ruben Amorim wants to invest in youth during transfer window

Is 'Pogback' possible for Premier League clubs? The immediate and most romantic link was with Manchester United, as soon as Pogba and Juventus decided to terminate his contract.

First of all, it is fair to say that the decision was made on both sides because the Serie A giants wanted to stop paying a big salary and already invested in different players in that position, signing three midfielders last summer and planning with young players rather than those over-30.

Pogba also wanted to try a new chapter. Fresh air was needed after difficult years in Turin due to the ban, but he has always had a great relationship with the city, the club and the fans.

Despite the initial links, Manchester United never really considered Pogba as one of their potential targets for 2025. The view from INEOS is that this kind of signing is exactly what the Red Devils should not pursue anymore. With respect to the former Old Trafford fan favourite, Manchester United do not want to follow that route and are likely to invest in young players with fresh energy and one key word wanted by Ruben Amorim: intensity.

Yes, the new head coach is pushing to bring in (January or summer, based on Financial Fair Play and exits) players who can guarantee energy to compete at the best level possible. Signing Pogba would mean going in completely the opposite direction and Manchester United will not do that.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paul Pogba was restricted to just 52 minutes of action during the 2023/24 Serie A season before his ban

Guardiola Will Not Reignite Pursuit of Pogba

Tactician looked to sign midfielder close to two-and-a-half years ago

In recent weeks, we have also seen in the English press several strong links with Manchester City as a possible destination for Pogba. It is fair to say that Manchester City considered him, but it was in the summer of 2022, not now.

In that case, it was Pep Guardiola who wanted to explore the possibility of recruiting Pogba as a free agent from Manchester United to Man City. It would have been a shocking move for sure, but Pogba - despite speaking to Guardiola and being informed of the interest - decided to turn down their approach and go back to his beloved club Juventus, instead of breaking his relationship with Manchester United and their fans forever.

In November and December this year, despite the crisis, injuries and poor results, Manchester City never really considered bringing in Pogba. There was no approach, talks or negotiations. Someone suggested a visit from Pogba and his agent to Manchester City’s training ground, but that was not the case. Pogba was not in Manchester to visit the Sky Blues.

The main mission of Guardiola, director of football Txiki Begiristain and his soon-to-be successor Hugo Viana from the summer will be to bring in players who can guarantee enough depth for a team which is already suffering many injuries.

So, what’s next? Pogba remains open to different leagues, chapters and clubs. Europe or further afield, Paul is prepared to explore all the opportunities.

Sources reveal that some contact took place in the first 10 days of December with an unnamed MLS club to explore this possibility, but there has been nothing advanced or concrete so far. The same goes for Brazilian clubs who called to understand his situation as a free agent.

Pogba remains available and ready for a new opportunity after a number of difficult months. He is training every day, working hard and well-informed about Manchester probably not being his next destination. But he is one to watch, for sure.

