The January transfer window was busy for several clubs, including Chelsea, who were tracking several players before deciding to bring in Mathis Amougou as their only signing.

But in terms of outgoings, there was a lot of movement as Chelsea's plan was to pick the best options possible for all players, creating value and giving Enzo Maresca what he wanted. Why did they make some specific decisions? Why are some loans approved and others collapsed?

Joao Felix Asked to Leave Chelsea

The Portuguese attacker wanted more game time

First of all, it’s important to clarify that Joao Felix left Chelsea because he personally asked for a new opportunity. Joao was almost a new Aston Villa player last summer when Chelsea entered the race and included him in talks for Conor Gallagher with Atletico. He didn’t play as much as he wanted this season and Joao and his agent Jorge Mendes felt a move was needed to revive his career and find more game time from now to June.

AC Milan accepted all conditions of the loan over £5m and Sergio Conceicao called Felix several times to get the green light and make him feel important for the Rossoneri’s project, as that was one more crucial factor to make this move happen.

Aaron Anselmino ended up staying despite a loan move being verbally agreed with Olympique Marseille; but there were no more loan spots available and Enzo Maresca was also happy to keep Aaron at the club to develop, improve and maybe leave in the summer for a season-long loan. We can reveal that Bologna and Atalanta also wanted him but it was not possible to advance due to the spot's limitations.

Chukwuemeka and Disasi Secured Exits They Wanted

The duo joined Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa respectively

Another spot was promised to Carney Chukwuemeka as he also wanted to go on loan and play on a regular basis, Chelsea were well-informed about that since November and approved Borussia Dortmund as the ideal solution. Loan move, salary covered and the buy option is at the same value of the release clause, £40m, also with some add-ons on top for Dortmund. Juventus were also keen but Chelsea felt he was not going to play week in week out there, so Dortmund has always been seen as the best solution for all parties.

Axel Disasi was also pushing to leave, but in this case Chelsea also wanted the same as the clear feeling on this one is for the French defender to be sold in the summer. Chelsea agreed on a loan fee with Tottenham, they were pushing to make it happen but Disasi was very clear: he was either going to go to Aston Villa or stay at the club.

Napoli and Wolves were among several clubs who tried to convince Disasi but for him it was Villa or nothing. Champions League football, Unai Emery’s daily calls to explain the project and several factors made him wait until the final hours to get the green light and join the club. Again, we expect Disasi to leave Chelsea for Villa or any other destination on a permanent deal in the summer.

The Futures of Veiga and Chilwell Still Uncertain

The duo also departed Stamford Bridge on loan in January

It’s a completely different case for Renato Veiga, as negotiations with Juventus were also tense at one point as Chelsea insisted on having the player back for the Club World Cup, which shows the desire on Chelsea's side to have Renato as part of their long-term project. However, Juventus can offer regular game time and they feel there might be room for negotiation if Veiga’s going to perform at the best level possible in the upcoming months.

Meanwhile, there is no chance of a Chelsea return for Ben Chilwell, who left on loan to join Crystal Palace but won’t be included in the project from June. He's fully expected to leave again.

Chelsea's Plan for Amougou and Andrey Santos Revealed

The duo will be swapping places in the summer

What about their only signing? Chelsea brought in Amougou immediately so he can develop, start adapting to English football, help as backup in midfield but then he will head to sister club Strasbourg on loan from July as the plan has already been shared with the player. Andrey Santos will return to Chelsea and be part of the first team, as BlueCo management didn’t want to recall him now to let Andrey perform and shine again at Strasbourg and then do the best pre-season possible from July as a new Chelsea player.

Amougou will join Strasbourg, and then be part of Chelsea squad from season 2026/27.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 05-02-25.