It’s going to be a crucial January window for many strikers around Europe. There are several movements, managers looking for new forwards, players unhappy and surprises that could happen in the upcoming weeks.

Mbeumo and Cunha set to Stay at Clubs

Arsenal have been linked with the duo in recent days

First of all, it’s important to clarify that some of the stories circulating are not that concrete: for example, Brentford have no plans to part ways with Bryan Mbeumo despite links with some of the biggest clubs in England. He’s doing fantastically and Brentford want to keep Mbeumo at least until the end of the season - only a completely crazy proposal could change the scenario.

Not even that would change the scenario at Wolves where Matheus Cunha’s set to sign a new deal with salary improved as part of the agreement. He’s been monitored and appreciated by Arsenal for months, but he was too expensive for the January window and untouchable for manager Vitor Pereira, who’s started very well at the club.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 8, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Wednesday, January 8th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Villa's priority target is still Donyell Malen

One striker who is surely going to leave in January is Randal Kolo Muani, as his chapter at Paris Saint Germain is 100% over. Several clubs have made contact with his agents to explore a potential move in January including Tottenham and Juventus. Aston Villa also asked about the conditions but Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen remains their priority target for the striker position.

On Malen it’s also important to mention that the player has a desire to play Premier League football and he’s keen on the move to Aston Villa so it will really depend on the clubs and the transfer fee. Then for sure Kolo Muani is one to watch as he’s open to trying a new experience. Let’s see who’s going to offer the best conditions to Paris Saint Germain in the upcoming days.

Juventus are being linked with several strikers, because they need at least one after Arkadiusz Milik’s injuries, and this is the style of their sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli who works on several options before picking his favorite one for that position. While they called for Kolo Muani, Juventus have also explored a deal for Joshua Zirkzee who’s not performing at the best level at Manchester United.

Juventus Would 'Love' to Sign Zirkzee From Man United

United are not open to a straight loan exit

The relationship between Juventus director and Zirkzee’s agent Kia Joorabchian is excellent, while Juventus coach Thiago Motta literally changed Zirkzee’s career with an incredible season together at Bologna last year as they qualified for Champions League football. Motta would love to bring in Zirkzee, but at the moment Manchester United are not opening the door to a straight loan.

It’s up to Juventus to improve and change the conditions of the deal to try and reach an agreement, or Zirkzee could stay at Manchester United with Ruben Amorim happy with his willingness to improve in every single training session despite a difficult start.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zirkzee has four goals and two assists in 28 appearances for Man United since joining in the summer.

Many links also continue with Viktor Gyokeres. We keep receiving many questions on his future but sources keep insisting he’s not leaving Sporting Lisbon in the January window; it’s going to be a massive deal for the summer with some of the biggest clubs in the world keen on signing him. Sporting insist on their plan to keep Gyokeres in January and they are not anticipating any sort of move in the upcoming weeks.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Update on Real Madrid Move for Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool after reports Real Madrid are eyeing an alternative.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 06-01-25.