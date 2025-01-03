The case of the Manchester United and Manchester City-linked Dani Olmo remains the biggest story in European football right now.

The La Liga giants recently lost their second appeal to register the Spain international for the remainder of the season, but the latest reports suggest they still remain hopeful of finding a solution that would see the 26-year-old line up for them until the end of the campaign.

But what’s going to happen next? A move to the Premier League with a club like Manchester United or Manchester City, or being registered by Barcelona? What’s the player’s feeling and position?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the agent of Dani Olmo - Andy Bara - wanted to clarify the situation about every single detail of this story.

Asked how Olmo is reacting to the current uncertain situation, Bara said:

“It’s a stressful situation for Dani as it would be for any other player. But he’s a great player and person, he’s trying to be calm. "Of course, Dani is a winner and he loves to play the games, not to watch them!”

Bara told GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that he wasn't thinking about any other clubs despite the clause, and the position of agent and player remains the same.

“We are not negotiating with any club. Dani is Barcelona player and he wants to be a Barcelona player. He has made a big effort in his life to be at Barcelona. It was his desire for a long time.”

He added.

“Barcelona is the first and last option! Dani, his father, family, me, we’re not thinking about other options."

Many other players would take advantage of the clause, leave as a free agent and make big money, so why is there such a strong decision to stay at Barcelona?

Bara replied: “Of course the best players are when players are free, but the emotions also matter. We have never made any career decision for money. Dani plays football as he loves the game, he made a massive effort to be at Barcelona. I’m also happy to have Dani at Barcelona, he's one of the best players in the world at one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

I’m also told that in the past Olmo decided to join Leipzig from Dinamo for the sporting project rather than accepting bigger money from Bayern - is that true?

“Yes, it’s true. Bayern offered bigger money, the marketing side was bigger too. But we gave our word to Leipzig and to Oliver Mintzlaff - they showed their project and we decided to go to Leipzig at that point. It’s about the sports project. Money is not everything in life and football."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Olmo has six goals and one assists in 15 appearances in all competitions since joining Barcelona.

We always mention Dani of course, but your relationship as an agent with Barcelona is also important. Are you also respecting them (as well as your player’s preference of course) with this decision?

“We respect the president Laporta, and Deco. They made a big effort to bring in Dani last summer. We like their project, it’s a big one for the future, one of the best in the world in the next years. We fully believe Barcelona will win all the titles in the future like they did during the Messi era. The player, the family, me. We all wanted Dani to be at Barcelona."

What’s your feeling on the situation right now after so many statements, media reports and stories around a potential move to Manchester United or Manchester City?

“To be honest, I feel calm. It could feel strange but I believe in president Laporta, Deco and I feel they will find a solution for Dani. It’s a massive club.”

Asked what kind of solution he is now expecting, Bara concluded:

“I believe that Barcelona will finalise everything and make it happen. La Liga should help them, instead of these reports of Dani not being available for the national team, but I’m sure he will be at Barca for many years. He's happy at the club and Dani has a desire to be there.”

