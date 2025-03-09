Milos Kerkez will surely be one to watch in the summer transfer window. Yes, because his performances at Bournemouth have been excellent this season and it’s going to be almost impossible for the Cherries to resist the new proposals and approaches they will receive in the upcoming months.

Credit to Bournemouth and Andoni Iraola for trusting the player, developing him and also keeping Kerkez last summer when many clubs called, but this year it will be a different story, sources close to the player guarantee.

Liverpool Have Been Interested in Kerkez Since 2024

The left-back signed with a new agency in January

First crucial point; in January, Kerkez decided to sign with Fali Ramadani and his Lian Sports as a new agency, a clear message for a player who’s probably looking for a new chapter in his career. Ramadani is the same agent who’s taking care of Federico Chiesa, responsible for his move to Liverpool last summer and with excellent relationships at Anfield, as well as with many other top clubs around the world.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bournemouth are reported to have paid around £15m to sign Milos Kerkez in 2023.

Mentioning Liverpool is not casual, because the Reds were interested in Kerkez already in 2024 when he was not available on the market, and they remain very keen on the Hungarian left-back for the summer of 2025. Liverpool director Richard Hughes knows Bournemouth and Kerkez very well and those connections could be crucial to making the deal happen.

Slot Has Approved a Move for Kerkez

He could be available for up to €45m

It’s not something guaranteed or agreed at this stage, it’s still early; but Liverpool want to bring in a new left-back in the summer as well as a centre-back and Kerkez is one of three main names on the shortlist already approved by Arne Slot.

Contacts are expected to follow and continue in the next months; Liverpool’s interest is genuine and concrete, as the "world-class" Kerkez is attracted by Champions League football for his future and there’s a chance to make the deal happen this summer. Now we wait for the next weeks to understand when and how the contacts will continue.

Milos Kerkez in 2024-25 (Premier League) Appearances 28 Starts 28 Minutes 2,450 Goals 2 Assists 5 Tackles per game 1.4 Interceptions per game 1.2 Key passes per game 0.9

The price tag? Sources see a deal happening for a fee of around €40/45m, but Bournemouth will make a final decision on the price as soon as we get closer to the summer transfer window.

Man United Were Keen to Sign Kerkez in January

Bournemouth didn't want to sell and they signed Dorgu instead

What about other clubs? Manchester United had a chance to sign Kerkez in January as he was very high on their list, but it was impossible to convince Bournemouth in January and so the management decided to proceed with Patrick Dorgu, another top option on the list with Lecce open to making the deal happen at their conditions.

That’s why Man United are now expected to be out of the race for Kerkez, while Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have both sent their scouts multiple times to follow the player this season.

So let’s keep doors open to potential surprises. But for sure, Liverpool are there and the race will start heating up soon.

All statistics according to WhoScored - correct as of 09-03-25.