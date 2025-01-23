It’s been a busy January for Manchester City and that’s already a surprising scenario. We’re not used to seeing City moving during the January window - it's not something Pep Guardiola or director Txiki Begiristain like to do as the Cityzens usually do their business in the summer.

It’s always been part of their plans until this season, when they had to go big in the market as injuries have really hit Man City hard in recent months. In the past, they only completed signings for the future like Perrone, Julian Alvarez and more. This January it has been a completely different story.

Man City Have Already Signed Three Players

Khusanov, Reis and Marmoush have all joined in January

Man City won the race for Abdukodir Khusanov as several clubs wanted him, but over €40m fee has been invested on the Uzbek talent as people at the club believe his potential is huge. It's the same for Vitor Reis, as Man City were informed about three European top clubs already working with Palmeiras to get the deal done in the summer; City decided to put €35m on the table plus €5m in case of a future sale worth over €60m to get the agreement sealed immediately.

Then the most expensive one, Omar Marmoush, who’s signed in at the club today for €75m transfer fee from Eintracht Frankfurt. Pep Guardiola and the coaching staff believe he can be the perfect replacement for Julian Alvarez following his departure in the summer, as he is able to play both on the wing but also as a striker.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City have already spent more than £120m in the January transfer window.

But it’s not over yet for Manchester City.

Man City Also Eyeing Douglas Luiz and Andrea Cambiaso

City are working on deals for the Juventus duo

Sources confirm in recent days that they are actively looking for a new midfielder on the market, as that position can be covered now with a loan move or a player who could also be a backup for Rodri in the future. The management asked for Douglas Luiz at Juventus, but there’s no initial green light for a straight loan deal. It must include a big loan fee, or an obligation to buy, otherwise Juventus insist on not letting the player leave as Chelsea are also interested in a loan move and received the same answer.

Man City also have more players on their list, but Douglas Luiz was already at the club in the past and this is considered an important factor. It will also be important to see how the conversation develops with Juventus, and here’s one more update: the Italian club anticipates Manchester City reaching out again after their first meeting last week to discuss full-back Andrea Cambiaso. He is really appreciated by City as he’s able to play on the right and on the left, while his best skill is the ability to play as an inverted fullback when needed.

Douglas Luiz for Juventus in Serie A (2024-25) Appearances 12 Minutes 416 Passing 91.4% Key passes per game 1 Tackles per game 0.8

The initial approach showed how difficult the deal is as Cambiaso is a crucial player for Juventus and they don’t want to lose him now, mid-season. But Man City's interest is absolutely genuine and new contacts will follow to understand if possible to discuss a deal for the final days or eventually negotiate now for the summer. Sources confirm Man City already had informal contacts with Cambiaso’s camp, discussing a five-year deal with the option for a further season. But it’s up to the clubs now, one to follow for the final days.

Meanwhile, Man City have also closed a deal for the future; as exclusively revealed, there’s verbal agreement in place to sign 2006-born centre-back Juma Bah from Real Valladolid and send him on loan to French side RC Lens. It's all agreed on the player side with the Spanish club furious and asking for legal review. But Man City believe they’ve beaten both Inter and Fenerbahce to the signing.

