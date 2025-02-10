January was not a massive transfer window for Manchester United, and it went exactly as we predicted and expected it to due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Internally at the club, there was never a feeling of a busy window with three or four signings. That was simply not possible unless Man United decided to sell a top player - but it didn’t happen. But why this strategy? What’s going to happen next and how is this going to affect the summer window?

Garnacho Was Key To Less January Business

The Argentine changed Ruben Amorim's mind in training

The crucial point here is Alejandro Garnacho. Yes, because at some point there was a chance for the Argentinian winger to leave Manchester United. It happened after the first week of January, when Juventus asked for Joshua Zirkzee on loan with a buy option clause - not mandatory - and Manchester United (and the player too) decided to reject this approach and keep the Dutch striker at the club.

At that point, Garnacho became an attractive option for two clubs: Napoli were offering a permanent transfer for €50m, while Man United asked for €70m and there was no agreement on personal terms with Alejandro; Chelsea considered Garnacho as a concrete option but never sent an official bid, as their plan became to reinforce the attacking department in the summer rather than in January.

Alejandro Garnacho Under Ruben Amorim Matches 20 Starts 11 Goals 1 Assists 2

In the meantime, Garnacho started training exactly as Ruben Amorim wanted and the club decided to continue with Garnacho rather than selling him mid-season. That’s how the story changed, and the budget too, as for Man United it was no longer possible to invest on big signings in January without the Garnacho money. On this topic, it’s also important to clarify that despite rumours, Kobbie Mainoo was never close to leaving the club.

Man United Were Keen to Sign Nkunku or Bailey in January

Neither move got the green light

Manchester United were also considering some loan opportunities but it wasn’t possible to proceed on two cases: Christopher Nkunku closed the doors to any loan move in January, permanent or nothing; Leon Bailey was also an opportunity but Aston Villa didn’t let him leave as Joao Felix was no longer available for Villa with Chelsea only open to letting him go to Italy.

The only senior signing was Patrick Dorgu, with Man United very happy to beat Napoli and Juventus, who were both in talks to sign the Danish full-back in the summer from Lecce. Ruben Amorim’s direct call with Dorgu had a massive impact in changing the story and making the deal happen immediately.

Quiet January Could be Good News for United

Several Red Devils players are expected to leave

But this quiet January window could prove to be good news for Manchester United in the summer, as they didn’t spend money on loan deals and didn’t proceed with any panic buys to give priority to the real changes in the upcoming months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro is reportedly Manchester United's highest earner on £350,000-a-week.

Several players are expected to leave, including Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and more based on proposals they will receive. The clear intention is to invest in young players with salaries in line with the new plan wanted by INEOS, trusting Ruben Amorim’s idea as he keeps telling the club how crucial it is to bring in players who can give intensity to this squad - this is the key word that will dominate the summer window for Man United.

For sure, the intention is to bring in at least one player able to play behind the strikers and one centre-forward, a proper number nine who can score goals regularly. But while it’s still too early to make decisions, for sure the plan is clear and after January, Man United can fully focus on the summer window.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt and Capology - correct as of 10-02-25.