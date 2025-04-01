After links with Manchester United , Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea previously, save this name for the summer transfer window: Xavi Simons will be one to watch, once again.

And yes, this will be the case according to sources close to RB Leipzig. Despite the agreement signed at the end of January between Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain to sign Xavi on a permanent deal for a package worth over €50m plus several add-ons, with a potential final price of €80m.

We can exclusively report today that Xavi Simons could be on the move in the summer - it’s a concrete and strong possibility.

RB Leipzig Think Xavi Simons is Open to Exit This Summer

He could be available for around £60m

One year ago, Leipzig and Bayern were fighting to sign the Dutch gem with 'superstar potential', with Bayern trying until the very end. However, RB Leipzig were able to win the race as Xavi knew the club, while Paris Saint-Germain were only open to a loan move with a buy option clause and the strategy was perfect from the Red Bull group to get the agreement done.

Now, RB Leipzig feel the player could be really open to trying a new experience in the summer and so Xavi Simons could be on the move - there’s a strong chance with several clubs already attentive to the situation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Xavi Simons' agent is Darren Dein, the son of former Arsenal vice-chairman, David.

The feeling from sources close to the process is that Xavi Simons could be available for a fee of around €70-75m (£58-62m) in this transfer window, which is a potential big opportunity for many top clubs who’ve been following Simons’ rise since he was a wonderkid at Barcelona, a gem at PSG before becoming a star at PSV Eindhoven.

Premier League Clubs Well-Informed on Simons Developments

Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea all keen