It is the superstars and the big names that create the excitement during the transfer window, but then there are the future stars and special talents becoming more and more attractive on the market in recent years. Big clubs want to sign these young players and turn them into key part of their projects to build the future and eventually help with the Financial Fair Play rules when it’s time to sign them.

Manchester United are for sure one of the most active clubs in this sense. They are trying to build on the talents they've recently signed after the investments they made for Chido Obi Martin, Sekou Kone, Diego Leon and more players joining for the future in the last eight or nine months.

Man United are 'Favourites' to sign Ayden Heaven

Barcelona are also keen on the Arsenal teenager

The next one could be Ayden Heaven, a talented 6 ft 3 centre-back born in 2006 who’s out of contract at Arsenal at the end of the current season. Arsenal have offered the "remarkable" youngster a new deal, while Eintracht Frankfurt and Man United made an approach with United clearly seen as favourites to land Heaven at the end of the season.

He was in attendance at Old Trafford on Thursday for Europa League game against Rangers and sources say Barcelona also called to be informed on his situation. However, Man United are confident to make it happen in the next months.

Sverre Nypan is a Target for Man City and Arsenal

The Premier League giants are battling to sign the young Norwegian

Another player who's spent the last 48 hours in Manchester is the Norwegian gem Sverre Nypan.

His class and technique make him one of the best talents around with Rosenborg aware of interest from some of the best clubs in the world. Sverre was in attendance at Manchester City-Chelsea right after spending over four hours to visit Man City, as they’ve presented their project with an initial move to Spanish side Girona (City Football Group, just like the Savinho deal) and then next step, Manchester City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sverre Nypan made his first-team debut for Rosenborg at the age of 15 in 2022.

Arsenal are also there and absolutely in the race, as they presented a formal proposal to Sverre and his camp, trying to make it happen as they see this 18-year-old boy as a future star with the intention of convincing him. There’s also one more club in the race and Sverre will take his time to decide the best move, but Arsenal and City Group are battling.

Who could leave Manchester City and their Academy is another talent, Divine Mukasa. The 17-year-old also scored two goals over the weekend for the U18s. Bayer Leverkusen are coming strong for Divine with interest in bringing him to the club, while Ajax and an Italian club have also called to be informed on deal conditions. One to watch for sure, as Man City consider him an important talent, but those clubs could offer different pathway and this could make the difference.

Chelsea are 'Really Interested' in Dean Huijsen

The Bournemouth defender has been sensational this season

Dean Huijsen is already on another level. He's a top elite level centre-back as he’s a regular starter in the Premier League with Bournemouth after the €12m deal completed to sign him from Juventus last summer. Since he entered into the starting XI next to Zabarnyi, Bournemouth are 12 games unbeaten and have kept eight clean sheets, with two man-of-the-match Awards for Huijsen - not bad at all.

Sources tell me he has a release clause in his contract at Bournemouth valid from the summer, not in the January window; Chelsea are really interested and keen on signing the player, who's considered a top talent at centre-back.

Dean Huijsen in the Premier League (2024-25) Appearances 17 Tackles per game 1.2 Interceptions per game 1.6 Clearances per game 4.4 Passing accuracy 85.1%

For sure he's one of the names on the list at Stamford Bridge. Bayern Munich also called recently to be informed on the deal conditions, release clause and more as they’re likely to spend big on a centre-back next summer.

I’ve been told Chelsea have sent their scouts several times to follow Huijsen already at Roma where he was on loan last season, then again this season at Bournemouth. They love the way he defends, but also how he can build up the game from the back. Definitely one to watch!

