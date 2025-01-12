﻿A big week for the future of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, one of the most talented and exciting wingers on the market, is about to start. Yes, on the market, because surprisingly, the Georgian gem is available for sale this month and plans to leave Napoli immediately; he’s not going to wait for the summer transfer window. January will be the best moment to part ways for both sides.

Kvaratskhelia has rejected Napoli’s last effort to extend his contract. The proposal has been turned down and his current deal expires in June 2026; Napoli won’t face any risk as they’re prepared to sell him immediately, while Kvara and his agents have already had concrete, strong conversations with Paris Saint Germain as favourites to sign him in the January transfer window. Antonio Conte has confirmed his attempts to convince the player to stay since last summer, but Kvara has closed the doors and wants to leave.

PSG Trying to Reach Kvaratskhelia Agreemeent

They are the only club in active negotiations

Paris Saint Germain have been advancing in recent days to reach an agreement with both player and club. The only club in active negotiations for Kvaratskhelia is currently PSG: Napoli have been approached with a proposal in excess of €60m, but also including Milan Skriniar as part of the deal. Napoli believe that his salary is too expensive for them and their priority for the centre-back position remains former Man City and Real Madrid centre-back Danilo, who out of the Juventus project. PSG and Napoli need to negotiate at the beginning of the week to try to reach an agreement for the fee, the package and players to eventually be included in the deal. The initial request from Napoli was around €80m, but PSG feel they can reach an agreement for a lower fee and try to make it happen as soon as possible. Timing will be really important, as Paris Saint-Germain want to avoid other clubs joining the race and hijacking the move for Kvaratskhelia; he’s the favourite option of the director Luis Campos and the same for manager Luis Enrique. They already tried to sign him last summer when Napoli closed the doors to any sort of exit for the Georgian winger. PSG are aware of Premier League clubs’ interest, but they’ve been able to reach an agreement with the player and his agent with a very quick negotiation. PSG offered 4/5x the current salary earned by Kvaratskhelia at Napoli, including bonuses and some special add-ons in case of trophies won over the next five years - this is going to be the length of the contract in case PSG will be able to finalise the deal. Paris Saint Germain have been advancing in recent days to reach an agreement with both player and club. The only club in active negotiations for Kvaratskhelia is currently PSG: Napoli have been approached with a proposal in excess of €60m, but also including Milan Skriniar as part of the deal. Napoli believe that his salary is too expensive for them and their priority for the centre-back position remains former Man City and Real Madrid centre-back Danilo, who out of the Juventus project. PSG and Napoli need to negotiate at the beginning of the week to try to reach an agreement for the fee, the package and players to eventually be included in the deal.The initial request from Napoli was around €80m, but PSG feel they can reach an agreement for a lower fee and try to make it happen as soon as possible. Timing will be really important, as Paris Saint-Germain want to avoid other clubs joining the race and hijacking the move for Kvaratskhelia; he’s the favourite option of the director Luis Campos and the same for manager Luis Enrique. They already tried to sign him last summer when Napoli closed the doors to any sort of exit for the Georgian winger. PSG are aware of Premier League clubs’ interest, but they’ve been able to reach an agreement with the player and his agent with a very quick negotiation. PSG offered 4/5x the current salary earned by Kvaratskhelia at Napoli, including bonuses and some special add-ons in case of trophies won over the next five years - this is going to be the length of the contract in case PSG will be able to finalise the deal.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 15, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Wednesday, January 15th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Premier League clubs 'well aware' of PSG pushing

What about English clubs? So, Manchester United have been linked with a swap deal including Marcus Rashford for Kvaratskhelia, but talks have never taken place for this so far and it’s not believed to be something concrete or a realistic scenario, also because Napoli are looking at different options and not at Rashford. Chelsea are informed on the situation but there are no concrete negotiations ongoing, and it's exactly the same for Liverpool, who are well informed on Italian market opportunities as they were for Federico Chiesa last summer. However, they’ve not submitted any proposal as of now, or even approached Napoli and the player’s agent. Liverpool are only monitoring the situation, but Premier League clubs are all aware of Paris Saint-Germain going very strong on this case and trying to agree a deal with Napoli immediately, after the green light from Kvaratskhelia on the contract.

What’s next now? There’s a meeting scheduled between PSG and Napoli at the beginning of the week to agree on deal terms. Kvaratskhelia is also waiting. It’s a big match point for Paris to close this story… and avoid any hijack.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.